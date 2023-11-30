“This has been a long time coming,” Fox News host Sean Hannity says in a hype video.

It sure has.

And many in the political world seem to be treating tonight’s long-awaited face-off between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a sporting event.

So we’ve got the political debate version of fantasy football.

Tune in at 6 p.m. in California (9 p.m. in Florida) for “The Great Red vs Blue State Debate” on Fox News (streamed on Foxnews.com and simulcast at radio.foxnews.com) and play along.

