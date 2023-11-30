“This has been a long time coming,” Fox News host Sean Hannity says in a hype video.

It sure has. 

And many in the political world seem to be treating tonight’s long-awaited face-off between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a sporting event. 

So we’ve got the political debate version of fantasy football.

Tune in at 6 p.m. in California (9 p.m. in Florida) for “The Great Red vs Blue State Debate” on Fox News (streamed on Foxnews.com and simulcast at radio.foxnews.com) and play along. 

more on the debate

We want to hear from you

Want to submit a guest commentary or reaction to an article we wrote? You can find our submission guidelines here. Please contact CalMatters with any commentary questions: commentary@calmatters.org

John Osborn D’Agostino is an award-winning data journalist, web developer and game designer. Previously, he's worked with The Hechinger Report, EdSource, the East Bay Express, Berkeleyside, and the North...