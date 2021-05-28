In summary Support for innovation networks have led to startups successfully launched in health care, agricultural robotics and more.

By Camille Crittenden, Albany Camille Crittenden is the executive director of CITRIS (the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society) and the Banatao Institute.

Re “California needs a redistribution of innovation”; May 14, 2021, Commentary

Matt Horton of the Milken Institute and Fred Walti of the Network for Global Innovation correctly point to the need for better distribution of resources to support innovation throughout California.

Fortunately, a network of accelerators and research facilities is already in place through the University of California, in particular its Institutes for Science and Innovation (ISI). The CITRIS Foundry, based at the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) and the Banatao Institute, serves student, faculty and alumni founders at Berkeley, Davis, Santa Cruz and Merced.

Specializations at these campuses have led to startups successfully launched in health care, agricultural robotics, sensor networks and more. Fellow ISIs with presence on nine UC campuses have helped to pioneer technologies in biosciences, quantum computing, renewable energy and advanced network communications among other fields.

State investments in this inclusive innovation infrastructure promise to be well repaid through additional jobs and contributions to a range of industries essential to the future of California.