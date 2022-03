In summary Still resisting statewide water rationing for parched California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking local suppliers to tighten water limits.

As a dry summer looms, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered water suppliers across California to step up their local drought responses, but fell short of requiring water rationing or setting a statewide conservation target.

Despite pressure from experts urging a strong mandate, the order leaves the exact conservation measures up to the urban water providers and major water wholesalers that supply the vast majority of Californians. It does not affect agricultural water providers, or the small water systems that are especially vulnerable to drought.

Newsom also ordered state water regulators to consider banning irrigation of decorative lawns at businesses and other institutions.

Under the order, which will require emergency regulations expected to take effect mid-June, local water suppliers must act as if they’re facing a 10 to 20% reduction in their supply, regardless of actual local conditions.

Each agency has spelled out what actions this degree of shortage — called a stage two water shortage — will trigger in their required Water Shortage Contingency Plans. This could include cutting the number of days when outdoor irrigation is permitted.

Already, 41% of 385 water suppliers have reached or surpassed this level of shortage, administration officials said.

“Our current restrictions are already more restrictive than what the governor announced.” Liann Walborsky, San Jose Water

That includes San Jose Water, which supplies thousands of customers in the heart of Silicon Valley. Under the governor’s order, it would be required to cut irrigation to three days a week — but it’s already cut it to two.

“Our current restrictions are already more restrictive than what the governor announced,” said Liann Walborsky, director of corporate communications for San Jose Water.

Many residents, particularly in cities and towns, appear to be ignoring the state’s pleas to take the drought seriously and cut back: In January, Californians used nearly 3% more water statewide compared to before the drought emergency was declared.

The increase came during the the second-driest January on record, despite Newsom’s call in July for Californians to voluntarily cut back water use by 15% percent.

Over the past several weeks, administration officials have made appearances across the state, live-streaming the same request against backdrops of drought-tolerant landscaping: urging Californians to conserve water as another dry summer looms.

The tour appears to have been laying the groundwork for a water conservation mandate, but one far more complicated than the mandate former Gov. Jerry Brown issued during the last drought, which called for water suppliers to cut back by an average of 25% statewide.

“A mandate that identifies a reduction target I think is an easier message for people to understand,” said Heather Cooley, research director with the Pacific Institute, a global water think tank.

Still, she said, there are benefits to tying Newsom’s conservation order to water providers’ existing plans for weathering dry spells: “They should be able to get started on it immediately.”

The news comes on the heels of the driest January and February on record. Historically dry conditions prompted California water regulators to cut deliveries from the state aqueduct to 5% of requested supplies, down from 15%.

Though rain and snow quenched the parched state Sunday and Monday, severe drought nevertheless continues to clutch nearly all of California. Across the San Joaquin Valley, North Coast, and the deserts of California’s southeast, extreme drought remains entrenched.

As of last week, reservoir storage had dropped to just 69% of average across the state, and the dwindling snowpack shows little hope of substantially refilling them in the dry months ahead.

California water restrictions: Deja vu?

Newsom’s order is more nuanced than the statewide conservation mandate that former Gov. Jerry Brown issued at the height of the last drought in 2015.

Under Brown’s mandate, water suppliers were required to conserve 25% statewide, with each assigned a specific conservation target depending on their existing use. Those that failed to conserve enough faced escalating consequences that could include fines.

LESSONS LEARNED: DROUGHT THEN AND NOW A CalMatters series investigates what’s improved and what’s worsened since the last drought — and vividly portrays the impacts on California’s places and people.

This time, Newsom has taken a more localized approach, instead ordering water providers to activate stage two of their water shortage contingency plans.

Urban water suppliers are required to submit these plans for drought and other water shortages every five years, and they spell out how water systems will respond when their supplies dwindle.

Water systems step up their planned responses in six stages, depending on the severity of the water shortage. A stage one shortage reflects a 10% hit to the system’s water supply, and could trigger a range of actions including calls for voluntary conservation. A stage six shortage reflects a catastrophic cut to 50% of the system’s supply, and could trigger requirements to reduce water use by half including bans on landscape irrigation.

Small water systems, which are especially vulnerable to drought, aren’t required to develop drought contingency plans, and Cooley is concerned about their exclusion. “Where are they left?” she said. “This is something we need to be thinking about.”

CalMatters data reporters Jeremia Kimmelman and Erica Yee contributed reporting.

