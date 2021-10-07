Good morning, California. It’s Thursday, October 7.

Big decisions await

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation at CSU Northridge to improve college affordability and increase access to higher education. Photo courtesy of the Governor’s Press Office

T-minus three days.

That’s how much time Gov. Gavin Newsom has left to decide the fate of the remaining bills on his desk — and as the deadline draws nearer, the buildup for big-ticket and contentious proposals is getting more intense.

The direct impact of Newsom’s decisions was particularly apparent Wednesday, when he signed a stack of higher education bills — including one that makes it easier for community college students to transfer to a CSU or UC campus — while onstage at CSU Northridge, surrounded by lawmakers and pom pom-waving cheerleaders. “Eat your heart out, Texas! Eat your heart out, Florida!” Newsom yelled — referring to California’s $47.1 billion higher education budget — as the audience cheered. “Eat your heart out, Tennessee! Eat your heart out, fill-in-the-damn-blank!”

Conspicuously absent from the package, however, was a bill that would usher in the most consequential reforms to California’s financial aid system in a generation.

Also Wednesday, Newsom launched the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education, which has as one of its stated goals providing “young people with the tools necessary to recognize and respond to on-campus instances of anti-Semitism and bigotry.” The move comes as some Holocaust survivors urge Newsom to veto a bill that would make ethnic studies a high school graduation requirement. Citing anti-Semitic content, Jewish groups were some of the most vocal critics of early drafts of California’s ethnic studies model curriculum — which the state Board of Education approved in March after taking into account more than 100,000 public comments.

Here’s a look at other noteworthy bills Newsom signed or vetoed in the past few days.

Signed into law:

Vetoed:

Establishing visitation as a civil right for people who are incarcerated.

A ban on paying people who gather signatures for recall, referendum and initiative petitions by the signature.

A requirement that businesses selling certain products to the state prove they aren’t contributing to tropical deforestation.

A Message from our Sponsor

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Tuesday, California had 4,524,853 confirmed cases (+0.1% from previous day) and 69,184 deaths (+0.2% from previous day), according to state data. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 50,081,818 vaccine doses, and 70.9% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

Plus: CalMatters is tracking the results of the Newsom recall election and the top 21 bills state lawmakers sent to Newsom’s desk.

A Message from our Sponsor

Other stories you should know

1. Get your vax proof ready

A bar requiring proof of vaccination to enter. Photo by Nhat V. Meyer, Bay Area News Group

With California’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping by half from the summer peak, some parts of the state are doubling down on pandemic safety measures while others are considering loosening them. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council approved one of the nation’s strictest ordinances: Starting Nov. 4, residents must show proof of vaccination to enter almost any indoor establishment, including gyms, coffee shops, malls, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, and bowling alleys — while businesses that violate the rules could face fines of up to $5,000 starting Nov. 29. Meanwhile, Bay Area health officials are today scheduled to unveil criteria for when the region can end its indoor mask mandate. San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who was recently photographed dancing and singing maskless at a nightclub in violation of city rules, said “some adjustments” to indoor masking rules are “overdue.”

San Diego County on Tuesday night voted to require proof of vaccination for all new hires. San Francisco’s employee vaccine requirement seems to have improved inoculation rates in certain sectors, but the director of the city’s public transit system warned Wednesday that low vaccination rates among its workforce could lead to reduced services right before the city is set to host a giant music festival. Kaiser Permanente, which employs a majority of its workers in California, suspended 2,200 employees nationwide for failing to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, state Sen. Richard Pan, a Sacramento Democrat, told CalMatters’ Joe Hong that he is considering introducing legislation to remove the personal belief exemption from California’s recently announced student vaccine mandate.

Pan: “The problem with the personal belief exemption is that if there are too many people who use it, we’ll have schools that are unsafe.”

2. Details emerge on Orange County oil spill

A clean-up crew member carries a bag filled with oil clusters found in Huntington Beach on Oct. 5, 2021. Photo by Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters

As the days go by, more details are emerging about the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach — and its long-term consequences are becoming clearer. Federal regulators said Wednesday that although the pipeline operator’s parent company received a low-pressure alarm at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the pipeline wasn’t shut down until 6 a.m. — apparently contradicting Amplify Energy Corp. CEO Martyn Willsher, who said the company didn’t learn of the leak until 8:09 a.m. on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard is investigating a container ship in Oakland as it tries to determine whether the pipeline was punctured and dragged by a ship’s anchor. And as changing weather patterns threaten to push the oil further south, the contaminated water is hampering commercial fishermen and fisherwomen — and the supply chains that depend on them.

Mike Conroy, executive director of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations : “Not only is it the fishermen and fisherwomen on the boats. It’s the (hired) boats themselves, it’s the fuel docks, it’s the live-bait providers, the tackle officers. Then when you start talking about the commercial fishing side of it, it’s the buyers and processors, the shippers that truck fish around, the restaurants who might prefer to buy from local harvesters.”

“Not only is it the fishermen and fisherwomen on the boats. It’s the (hired) boats themselves, it’s the fuel docks, it’s the live-bait providers, the tackle officers. Then when you start talking about the commercial fishing side of it, it’s the buyers and processors, the shippers that truck fish around, the restaurants who might prefer to buy from local harvesters.” Lorraine Aguilar, a former chemical engineer: “It’s all the stuff we can’t see that scares me. This will have impacts for years to come as it works through the food chain.”

3. Car insurance refunds could be coming

Morning commuters head westbound on Interstate 580 toward Oakland on July 22, 2019. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters

If you buy your car insurance from Allstate, Mercury or CSAA, you may soon get a partial refund for premiums paid amid the pandemic. In a series of Tuesday letters ordering the three companies to respond within 30 days or face legal action, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said the gap between the amount they should have refunded drivers and the amount they actually returned to drivers was the largest among the state’s auto insurers. In April 2020, with the streets barren of cars due to the stay-at-home order, Lara ordered insurers to refund driver premiums. But in March 2021, Lara noted the state’s largest insurers cut premiums only by 9%, when they should have actually slashed them by 17%. Lara’s Tuesday announcement signifies that Allstate, Mercury and CSAA were the worst offenders.

His tough stance — “on behalf of consumers, I am out of patience” — also suggests that Lara is gearing up for the 2022 election, in which he will face a Democratic challenger: Assemblymember Marc Levine of San Rafael, who’s accused Lara of not doing enough to prevent Californians living in fire-prone areas from losing their home insurance.

Support CalMatters

We are dedicated to explaining how state government impacts our lives. Your support helps us produce journalism that makes a difference. Thank you!

Improving services for seniors: Newsom should sign a bill that would improve community care options for seniors receiving services outside of nursing homes, argues Eileen Kunz of On Lok.

Creating a smoother transfer system: A clearly defined transfer pathway to CSU and UC — particularly for STEM subjects and for people of color — will guide community college students toward meaningful and productive careers, writes Hasan Zillur Rahim, a math professor at San Jose City College.

Other things worth your time

Emergency response team helps California schools navigate wildfires. // EdSource

American Indian Advisory in Shasta County leads the way in statewide education reform for Native students. // Shasta Scout

Santa Clara County employees to get COVID pandemic ‘hero pay’ checks. // Mercury News

Riverside County sheriff paid for year-long membership with Oath Keepers. // Desert Sun

California correctional officer alleged cover-ups in prison killings before his death. // Sacramento Bee

Long Beach school police shooting victim dies. // Los Angeles Times

San Diego defense contractor accused of being compromised by Chinese spy. // San Diego Union-Tribune

Bay Area developer fraud puts public employee, teacher investments at risk. // Mercury News

Criminal investigation into Ash Street lease becomes visible as DA executes multiple search warrants. // San Diego Union-Tribune

California cities want a slice of Amazon sales tax. Here’s why Fresno calls one plan ‘racist.’ // Fresno Bee

Supervisors take stance against placing sexually violent predators in San Diego County. // San Diego Union-Tribune

Supervisors say no to 316 micro-homes in Tenderloin over fear they would become ‘tech dorms.’ // San Francisco Chronicle

Homeless camp cleared in midtown Sacramento. Most campers move just one block away. // Sacramento Bee

San Franciscans agree tent camps aren’t humane. But the city still hasn’t found a good way to deal with them. // San Francisco Chronicle

Fruit quarantine imposed on much of Santa Clara Valley. // Mercury News

‘This is historic’: For at least a week, California’s Eel River stopped flowing. // SFGATE

In dry California, some buy units that make water from air. // Associated Press

See you tomorrow.

Tips, insight or feedback? Email emily@calmatters.org.

Follow me on Twitter: @emily_hoeven

Subscribe to CalMatters newsletters here.

Follow CalMatters on Facebook and Twitter.

CalMatters is now available in Spanish on Twitter, Facebook and RSS.