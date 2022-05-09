Early voting starts today for the June 7 primary, and we’ve got you covered with California’s first and most comprehensive Voter Guide. Sustain this essential public service with a tax-deductible donation.

Plan to buy something online in the next few months? Then you have a stake in high-intensity negotiations set to begin Tuesday between 22,000 dockworkers and the shipping companies that do business at 29 West Coast ports accounting for nearly 9% of the United States’ gross domestic product.

The talks between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association — slated to take place in San Francisco — come as U.S. ports are just beginning to recover from a pandemic-induced supply chain crunch that resulted in massive backlogs of ships and goods and skyrocketing inflation rates.

On Friday, just 35 ships were waiting to unload their cargo at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach — which handle 40% of containers entering the U.S. by water — compared to a record high of 109 in January, said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka.

But progress hinges on contract negotiations going smoothly: “If anything further disrupts the supply chain it will be devastating,” said Jim McKenna, president and CEO of the Pacific Maritime Association.

The contract between the dockworkers’ union and shipping companies is set to expire July 1, and although talks are expected to extend past that date, lead negotiators on both sides said they’re heading into the conversation on good terms.

Nevertheless, signs of conflict cropped up last week, when the Pacific Maritime Association, representing the shipping companies, released a self-commissioned study that found automated terminals at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports had higher efficiency, lower greenhouse-gas emissions and better work opportunities than non-automated terminals.

Frank Ponce De Leon, speaking for union workers at the ports: “It’s apparent that the report is a self-serving document by one party to a labor contract, and even worse is an insult to all workers who have seen their jobs outsourced to machines. … We haven’t seen an overall increase in productivity at the ports, just a shell game to mask the human cost of job destruction.”

But those aren’t the only labor negotiations to keep an eye on:

A bill freeing up swaths of land for affordable housing could be in jeopardy because of a fight between labor unions. The bill is backed by the California Conference of Carpenters but fiercely opposed by the powerful State Building and Construction Trades Council — creating a tough political calculus for lawmakers who may have to decide which facet of organized labor will cause them the most pain during an important election year, CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias reports.

Labor groups — including the State Building and Construction Trades Council — are mobilizing against efforts from both Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and state lawmakers to limit freeway expansions, particularly in poor communities of color, the Los Angeles Times reports.

About 55,000 Los Angeles County workers overwhelmingly voted Friday to authorize their union to call an unfair labor practice strike if it can’t reach agreement on a new contract with the county.

And hundreds of health care workers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center are preparing to launch a five-day strike today, accusing the Los Angeles hospital of unfair labor practices.

A message from our Sponsor

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Thursday, California had 8,654,420 confirmed cases (+0.3% from previous day) and 89,851 deaths (+0.2% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 74,907,314 vaccine doses, and 75% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

A message from our Sponsor

Other stories you should know

1. Keep an eye out for mail-in ballots

A California mail-in ballot in a mailbox. Photo illustration by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters

Today marks the last day for county elections officials to begin sending out mail-in ballots for California’s June 7 primary election — and every registered voter will receive one, thanks to a law Newsom signed last year to make permanent an elections process adopted during the pandemic. You have several different options for returning your mail-in ballot, and can also choose to vote in person. For more information — and answers to all other voting-related questions — make sure to check out the Voting FAQ section of CalMatters’ comprehensive Voter Guide.

2022 Election News from CalMatters What to know about the 2022 elections in California All Election Coverage

In addition to the statewide, congressional and state legislative seats on the ballot, voters in Los Angeles and San Francisco are also gearing up for high-profile, nationally watched races on June 7.

A slew of candidates, led by frontrunners Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso, are duking it out for the title of Los Angeles mayor and will face off in the first mayoral primary in more than a century held in an even year to coincide with state and national elections. The timing, paired with the state’s new mail-in ballot system, could boost turnout.

And San Francisco voters will decide whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin in what is largely seen as a referendum on the progressive criminal justice policies espoused by Boudin and George Gascón, the top prosecutor in Los Angeles who could soon face a recall election of his own. If Boudin is ousted, San Francisco Mayor London Breed will be tasked with appointing his replacement — and shouldering responsibility for residents’ concerns about crime ahead of her own reelection in 2023.

2. Hammering out a budget plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, flanked by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, left, and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, right, on Feb. 12, 2019, in Sacramento. Photo by Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo

This week, Newsom is set to release a highly anticipated revision of his January budget blueprint, including an updated estimate of the surplus Senate Democrats project could reach $68 billion. But his administration still needs to work out a lot of disagreements with the Legislature before the June 15 deadline to pass a budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1:

Money is also at the crux of the debate surrounding a bill to require some health insurance plans to cover fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization, CalMatters’ Ana B. Ibarra reports. Oakland Democratic Assemblymember Buffy Wicks’ proposal is opposed by the health insurance lobby and business groups, which say it would raise premiums. But supporters argue that California, while moving to expand abortion access, should also protect this other form of reproductive choice.

In related news: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a Sunday appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation, pushed back on Newsom’s recent assertion that the Democratic Party isn’t doing enough to stand up for abortion rights: “I have no idea why anybody would make that statement unless they were unaware of the fight that has been going on.”

3. Prepare for possible blackouts this summer

PG&E power lines in Fremont on Oct. 9, 2020. Photo by Anda Chu, Bay Area News Group

On the hottest days this summer, California could face an energy shortfall equivalent to what it takes to power about 1.3 million homes — a number that could soar to 3.75 million if extreme weather and wildfires harm the grid, state officials said Friday. The sobering outlook follows Newsom’s April 27 letter to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, in which he said the federal government’s inquiry into imported solar cells and modules is delaying California solar energy and storage projects representing at least 4,350 megawatts. (One megawatt powers about 750 to 1,000 California homes.)

Also hampering the state’s ability to execute on its clean energy projects, according to Newsom’s letter: supply chain constraints, increased shipping costs, the rising cost of lithium and pandemic lockdowns. And California’s severe drought has also reduced available hydropower.

according to Newsom’s letter: supply chain constraints, increased shipping costs, the rising cost of lithium and pandemic lockdowns. And California’s severe drought has also reduced available hydropower. To keep the lights on in a state that two years ago saw its first rolling blackouts in nearly two decades, the state is considering delaying — again — the planned 2023 closure of four gas-powered plants along the Southern California coast, Newsom’s cabinet secretary, Ana Matosantos, told the Sacramento Bee. Newsom himself recently expressed openness to delaying the planned 2025 closure of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.

in a state that two years ago saw its first rolling blackouts in nearly two decades, the state is considering delaying — again — the planned 2023 closure of four gas-powered plants along the Southern California coast, Newsom’s cabinet secretary, Ana Matosantos, told the Sacramento Bee. Newsom himself recently expressed openness to delaying the planned 2025 closure of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. Meanwhile, consumers can expect electricity prices to go up. Californians will likely see annual rate increases of between 4% and 9% between now and 2025, said officials from the state Energy Commission, Public Utilities Commission and California Independent System Operator.

A message from our Sponsor

CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: Californians have amazing access to high-quality journalism about issues that affect their lives — if they want it.

How to keep Roe vs. Wade in place: The way to keep reproductive rights intact in California is to embrace what many progressives and Democrats often fear — states’ rights and federalism, argues Mark Allen Gabe Cu, a Stanford University student.

Community colleges need to stop pushing remedial classes: A new bill removes barriers to success by making it clear that community colleges shouldn’t require students to repeat math and English classes they passed in high school, writes Jasmine Prasad of the Student Senate for California Community Colleges.

Other things worth your time

San Diego County Democratic Party Chair steps aside amid assault allegations. // San Diego Union-Tribune

Opinion: Reforming California’s ballot initiative process won’t solve the bigger problem. // San Francisco Chronicle

Writers Guild asks Hollywood not to film in states that ban abortions. // Newsweek

A Texas woman sought an abortion. Here’s how far California went to help her. // Los Angeles Times

Three children found dead in Woodland Hills home. Police are questioning the mother. // Los Angeles Times

Officials investigate a string of homicides in California state prisons. // Los Angeles Times

Homicides at parks in San Diego spark debate over public safety. // San Diego Union-Tribune

Celebrated plan to close juvenile hall in tatters as city moves to build new facility. // San Francisco Standard

After stealing $19,000 worth of watches, suspects flee West Hollywood in a Rolls-Royce. // Los Angeles Times

Union Station workers to get more security after outcry over attacks. // Los Angeles Times

LAPD got many complaints of officers without COVID masks, but punished few. // Los Angeles Times

Here’s how many San Francisco police officers have been fired for refusing to get COVID vaccines. // San Francisco Chronicle

How the pandemic divided the California county where 1 in 300 people died of COVID. // San Francisco Chronicle

Will homes again rise in Laguna Niguel landslide zone? // Los Angeles Times

Oakland will get millions for the ‘inhumane’ crisis at one huge homeless encampment. Officials say it’s not enough. // San Francisco Chronicle

$5.8 million plan targets homeless camps along Riverside’s Santa Ana River. // Press Enterprise

White House drug czar announces new plan to address meth crisis during San Diego visit. // San Diego Union-Tribune

Questions of justice flare in Bay Area warehouse dispute. // Los Angeles Times

Is Fresno County avoiding its responsibility on industrial planning? Some say yes. // Fresno Bee

California can’t force San Diego to pay for lead-testing of water at local schools, court rules. // San Diego Union-Tribune

Editorial: How to fix the rocky start of transitional kindergarten for all California 4-year-olds. // Los Angeles Times

California wants more electric cars. But many public chargers don’t work. // San Francisco Chronicle

What Israel, Las Vegas and other places can teach SoCal about using a lot less water. // Los Angeles Times

Drought’s continued depletion of Colorado River bodes ill for California. // Los Angeles Times

At California’s second biggest lake, the latest fallout of drought is gruesome. // San Francisco Chronicle

Late season snow arrives in Sierra. // San Francisco Chronicle

Ninth Circuit upholds foie gras loophole in California. // Courthouse News

See you tomorrow.

Tips, insight or feedback? Email emily@calmatters.org.

Follow me on Twitter: @emily_hoeven

Subscribe to CalMatters newsletters here.

Follow CalMatters on Facebook and Twitter.

CalMatters is now available in Spanish on Twitter, Facebook and RSS.