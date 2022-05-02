CalMatters is dedicated to explaining how state government impacts our lives. Your support helps us produce journalism that makes a difference. Donate now.

With the June 7 primary just over a month away, it’s getting harder to separate candidates’ policy positions from their political implications.

Although Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to easily sail to reelection, his stances on two controversial environmental topics — shared in editorial board interviews — could anger advocates already frustrated by his administration’s climate strategy.

Though Newsom said he supports eventually closing Diablo Canyon, his partial about-face — as lieutenant governor he backed plans to shutter the plant — puts him in a sort of uneasy alliance with Michael Shellenberger, a longtime nuclear energy advocate and no-party-preference gubernatorial candidate.

And Shellenberger appears to be taking some of the credit for influencing Newsom: "It took rolling black-outs, a change in public consciousness, and my run for governor, but our six-year long effort to save Diablo has finally won!!!" he tweeted.

“It took rolling black-outs, a change in public consciousness, and my run for governor, but our six-year long effort to save Diablo has finally won!!!” he tweeted. The strategy seems to be working: On Friday, the Wall Street Journal ran an op-ed about Shellenberger titled, “Is This Man Talking California Into Nuclear Power?”

Here’s a rundown of policy and political overlaps in other key races:

Finally, data released Friday by Secretary of State Shirley Weber shows that as of April 8, California had about 3.15 million more registered voters than it did at a similar point in 2018, during the last gubernatorial election cycle.

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Thursday, California had 8,605,663 confirmed cases (+0.2% from previous day) and 89,582 deaths (+0.2% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 75,037,284 vaccine doses, and 75.4% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

1. The battle for benefits

A physician’s assistant listens to a patient’s breathing at a clinic in Bieber on July 23, 2019. Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters

California on Sunday began expanding full benefits under Medi-Cal — the state’s health care program for the poor — to as many as 235,000 undocumented residents, age 50 and older. Newsom, who last summer signed the expansion into law, now wants to extend full Medi-Cal benefits to another 700,000 undocumented people between the ages of 26 and 49. (Medi-Cal already covers undocumented Californians up to age 26.)

Newsom: “California is on the path to expand Medi-Cal to all eligible Californians regardless of age or immigration status, providing the most comprehensive health coverage in the entire country.”

“California is on the path to expand Medi-Cal to all eligible Californians regardless of age or immigration status, providing the most comprehensive health coverage in the entire country.” However, as CalMatters’ Ana B. Ibarra has reported, even if state lawmakers approve Newsom’s final expansion, roughly 450,000 undocumented immigrants under 65 would be left without health coverage because they earn more than Medi-Cal’s income limit.

2. Growing rural districts feel shortchanged

Students in an AP English Literature + Composition class at Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley on March 1, 2022. Photo by Salgu Wissmath for CalMatters

The latest example of California’s urban-rural divide: While many large, urban school districts saw student enrollment plummet amid the pandemic, hundreds of mostly small and rural districts grew. Normally the uptick in students would have resulted in an uptick in state funding — but not last school year, when the state froze funding at pre-pandemic levels to protect the majority of districts that saw a decline in students. Now the 189 districts that saw enrollment increase during the pandemic — and had to serve more students with the same amount of money — want the state to reimburse them. But key lawmakers are divided about what to do, CalMatters’ Joe Hong reports.

Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, a Sacramento Democrat: “We have more funding for schools than we’ve had in the history of California. If you have to dip into your reserves for a year, that’s a small price to pay.”

“We have more funding for schools than we’ve had in the history of California. If you have to dip into your reserves for a year, that’s a small price to pay.” Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell, a Long Beach Democrat: Growing districts “should be made whole. … We paid more attention to declining enrollment than we have to the few districts that have increased enrollment.”

3. Housing and homelessness updates

A homeless encampment along Interstate 110 in downtown Los Angeles on May 21, 2020. Photo by Mark J. Terrill, AP Photo

It’s a newsletter mantra at this point: All California news comes back to housing. Let’s dive into the latest housing and homelessness updates:

CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: Sacramento is a microcosm of California’s homeless crisis.

Big Tech’s right-to-repair programs need fixing: California needs legislation to require manufacturers to make parts, tools and service information available so customers can fix their own devices, argues Sander Kushen of CALPIRG.

