Incumbent Betty Yee is termed out, which, in theory, breaks the field open. Democratic contenders include Maliha Cohen, the party’s favorite and chairperson of the California State Board of Equalization; state Sen. Steve Glazer from Orinda; and Ron Galperin, the termed-out city controller of Los Angeles.

While it’s always a challenge for any Republican to win statewide office, policy analyst Lanhee Chen – who has worked on several high-profile U.S. political campaigns, including Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential bid — hopes to sell voters on the idea that someone outside the majority party will be an effective check on the state’s finances.

The major applicants emphasize the position’s watchdog role, but also want to expand the job description. Chen says he would use the office’s bully pulpit to bring public attention to problems with state spending, while Cohen and Yiu say they want to advocate for equitable use of state money.