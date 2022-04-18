U.S. House

About the hiring process:

Though the California delegation hired 53 members two years ago, new H.R. policy from the 2020 Census will limit this year’s team to 52. These positions are available in slightly modified (or in some cases, dramatically different) locations, as a result of the state’s recent redistricting process. Applicants are encouraged to consult our new maps.

Despite the slight reduction in the hiring pool, there are an unusual number of promising openings. Six incumbents have either opted not to seek their current position or — in the case of former Rep. Devin Nunes who is now CEO of former president Trump’s nascent social media company — left early.



To comply with another H.R. policy (the Voting Rights Act) — and to reflect California’s ethnic diversity — 28 of the positions are available in districts where a majority of eligible voters are not white. In 16 of those, a majority are Latino, compared to 13 in the prior congressional map.

For every position, only the top two applicants in the first round of hiring will move on for ultimate consideration in November. We have identified eight positions that we’ll be watching especially closely.