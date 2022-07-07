Cohen-Chen standoff intensifies in controller’s race

Ahead of California’s November general election, some races are cooling off and others are heating up.

Here’s a look at what went down Wednesday:

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Monday, California had 9,500,376 confirmed cases (+0.7% from previous day) and 91,795 deaths (+0.1% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 77,630,160 vaccine doses, and 75.7% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

1 COVID rates skyrocket amid BA.4, BA.5

A child arrives for a COVID-19 vaccination at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego on June 21, 2022. Photo by Mike Blake, Reuters

California’s seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate hit 15% on Monday, according to the state Department of Public Health — a rate approaching the record-high 22.5% logged in January during the height of the omicron surge. Although CalMatters’ tracker shows that hospitalizations have remained fairly stable and low — as have death rates — experts are raising concerns about the ultra-contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which have become the dominant COVID strains nationwide and are infecting people who are fully vaccinated and boosted and those who previously tested positive.

Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of UC San Francisco’s Department of Medicine, tweeted: Although vaccinations and boosters are still “hugely valuable” in protecting against hospitalization and death, “one of the biggest implications of BA.5: a prior infection — including an Omicron infection as recent as last month — no longer provides robust protection from reinfection.”

Although vaccinations and boosters are still “hugely valuable” in protecting against hospitalization and death, “one of the biggest implications of BA.5: a prior infection — including an Omicron infection as recent as last month — no longer provides robust protection from reinfection.” Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s public health officer: “People are just wanting the pandemic to be over and acting accordingly. What I want to say as a motivator: You’re not protected from long COVID. And I don’t know about you, but if I can do my best to prevent something that will give me brain fog, that’s why I wear my KN95″ face mask.

In other coronavirus news:

The California Department of Public Health recently unveiled updated COVID guidance for K-12 schools. One key takeaway: There is no statewide school mask mandate for the 2022-23 school year, but districts can implement tougher restrictions if they so choose.

Meanwhile, a superior court judge on Tuesday struck down Los Angeles Unified School District’s student vaccine mandate, saying only the state — not school districts — can require kids to get the shots to attend in-person classes. But the move has no immediate effect, as the district delayed implementation of its mandate until July 2023 to align with the state’s own postponed timeline.

2 Study: Food, farm employers didn’t keep workers safe

Farmworkers harvest romaine lettuce in King City in 2017. Photo by Lucy Nicholson, Reuters

Speaking of COVID, California’s food production and farm employers violated COVID-19 guidelines for worker safety set by Cal/OSHA, the state’s workplace safety agency, more often than most other industries between April 2020 and December 2021, according to a new report from the California Institute for Rural Studies. But although those companies had among the most violations — researcher Dvera Saxton said Cal/OSHA cited food production employers four times more than any other California industry during the first year of the pandemic — their average penalty was less than $23,000, CalMatters’ Lil Kalish reports.

Saxton: “We know that the food production employers — and the companies they’re producing for — have very powerful legal teams to reduce the fines.”

“We know that the food production employers — and the companies they’re producing for — have very powerful legal teams to reduce the fines.” Leo Brutocao, director of vineyard operations for Brutocao Vineyards, which was fined $3,710 in September 2020: “We provided the masks, and (the workers) just didn’t wear them.”

“We provided the masks, and (the workers) just didn’t wear them.” Cal/OSHA said in a statement: “Cal/OSHA recognizes and appreciates the importance of this issue, and is reviewing (the) report and recommendations.”

3 A longer life for Diablo Canyon?

The Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near San Luis Obispo has been providing electricity since 1985. Photo by Lionel Hahn, Reuters

In the latest sign that California may extend the lifespan of its last remaining nuclear power plant to avoid future episodes of rolling blackouts, PG&E, the operator of the Diablo Canyon plant, confirmed Tuesday that it plans to apply for federal funding to help keep the facility open past its scheduled 2025 closure date. PG&E has until Sept. 6 to apply for the money. At the behest of the utility and the Newsom administration, the Biden administration changed some federal requirements to ensure Diablo Canyon’s eligibility and extended the original application deadline by 75 days.

PG&E spokeswoman Suzanne Hosn told the San Diego Union-Tribune: Given Newsom’s “request that we take steps to preserve Diablo as an option to promote grid reliability, we expect to submit an application for the (federal) funding.”

PG&E could also be in line for some state money. As CalMatters’ Nadia Lopez has reported, Newsom recently signed into a law a controversial bill negotiated by his administration and approved by lawmakers that allocates a reserve fund of as much as $75 million to prolong the operation of aging power plants scheduled to close.

CalMatters Commentary CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: Is Gavin Newsom eyeing the White House?

