The polls may close at 8 p.m. tonight, but remember: In California elections, this is just the beginning.

The June top-two primary is when California voters choose their two favorites for governor, for top prosecutor, for fiscal watchdog and for a phalanx of lesser known and less competitive positions. Ditto for each of the 80 Assembly districts, 20 state Senate races and 52 congressional districts where 160, 40 and 104 candidates, respectively, will emerge after all the ballots are counted. But there may not be as many ballots to count as in previous primaries, if projections on abysmal voter turnout prove right.

In some races, this is the election that counts. There will be overwhelmingly blue or decisively red districts where only one member of the dominant party will secure one of the two coveted spots, all but ensuring their victory in November. But in others, the contests will create Democrat versus Democrat battles or, to a far lesser extent, Republican versus Republican fights. And for most races, the results of today’s primary will set the terms for the contests to come. Which races will be most competitive? Which political factions and ideological movements will win out? And which issues will be most hotly discussed and debated?

For the impatient among you, we have bad news: California election officials take their time counting every last ballot. The outcome of particularly close races might not be certain for days, if not longer. We’ll keep updating, so don’t be a stranger.

Attorney general: Incumbent Bonta, but which Republican?





California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks to abortion rights demonstrators gathered at the Philip Burton Federal Building on May 3, 2022, in San Francisco protesting Monday's leaked draft opinion that the Supreme Court has potentially voted to overturn Roe V. Wade. Photo by Karl Mondon, Bay Area News Group There was very little doubt that Attorney General Rob Bonta would come first in this primary. The big question was always which of his three right-of-center challengers would come in second, earning the right to challenge him in November. Alas, we still don't know. Sure enough, the early returns put Bonta far ahead of the pack, with nearly 60% of the vote. Vying for second place were Republican Nathan Hochman with 17% and Republican Eric Early with 14%. Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert was trailing with 8%. The slim gap between Hochman and Early represents a familiar rift within the GOP. Hochman's blue-chip resume, his seemingly moderate politics and his endorsement from the state GOP appeal to the pragmatically center-right. California voters haven't elected a Republican statewide since 2006. If ever there was a GOP candidate who could appeal to independents and tired-as-hell Democrats to break that losing streak, the argument goes, it's a guy like Hochman. Early is well-known to red-meat Republican voters for his past electoral gambits. In 2018, he ran for attorney general; in 2020, he ran for Congress; and in 2021, he was one of the organizers behind the recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom. None of those efforts were successful, except that they helped the Los Angeles lawyer endear himself to the base. The question that still remains unanswered as the ballot tally continues: Is the base enough? It's clear what Bonta thinks. His campaign and his backers spent more than $1 million to "oppose" Early, presumably their preferred candidate, while also elevating his profile with voters. That's a familiar electoral ploy in California. What seems clear is that Schubert probably won't be getting a promotion to statewide prosecutor. Not this year, anyway. A former Republican who became a political independent in 2018, her campaign embodied the idea that center-right politics can still play in California — so long as it's divorced from the deeply unpopular Republican brand. She isn't the first "no party preference" candidate to try. Now, she appears likely to join the ranks of those who failed.

Insurance commissioner: Lara and Levine battle on





Ricardo Lara (left) and Marc Levine are candidates for Insurance Commissioner. Photos by Max Whittaker and Anne Wernikoff An already nasty fight between incumbent Ricardo Lara and state Assemblymember Marc Levine to be insurance commissioner appears likely to continue into the November general election. With 30% of the expected vote in, Lara had 40% and Levine had 18%, followed by Republican candidate Greg Conlon at 15%. Lara came under fire during his term for accepting campaign donations from the insurance industry after pledging the opposite, and for renting a second residence in Sacramento at taxpayers' expense. Levine, who has the support of major newspaper editorial boards, also accused Lara of not doing enough to protect homeowners in wildfire areas from losing their coverage. Despite all that, Lara, California's first openly gay statewide elected official, has the endorsements of the state Democratic Party, its elected statewide leaders and Democratic-friendly groups, including firefighters, nurses and teachers. Lara's campaign has criticized Levine's voting record on labor issues. Their two campaigns raised far more than the other candidates.

Other statewide races: Democratic incumbents move on





State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, center, visits Monte Vista Elementary School to meet the staff working for LA's BEST summer learning program in Los Angeles on Friday, July 23, 2021. Photo by Axel Koester, Bay Area News Group Even as the coronavirus pandemic unleashed a wave of parent frustration and political organizing over school closures, California's top education official largely escaped their ire. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond ran a quiet campaign for re-election, with teachers' unions spending heavily on his behalf and the charter school advocates who fiercely opposed him four years ago forgoing a rematch. Thurmond earned 49% of the vote in early returns Tuesday night — just short of enough to win outright in the only nonpartisan statewide contest on the ballot. His closest competitor, teacher Ainye E. Long, received only 12% of the vote. Democratic incumbents in four other statewide offices remain well-positioned coming out of the primary: U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, who was appointed by Newsom in 2020 after Kamala Harris was elected vice president, is simultaneously running in a special election to finish her term and for a full six-year term. He was far ahead of the competition in both races as early returns were reported Tuesday night — 58% of the vote in each — and will face Republican constitutional attorney Mark Meuser in runoffs for each in November.

and will face Republican constitutional attorney Mark Meuser in runoffs for each in November. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis won 56% of early returns and is expected to face Republican Angela Underwood Jacobs, a bank executive and Lancaster City Council member, who received 18%.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber earned more than 63% of early returns and will likely face Republican tech consulting firm executive Robert Bernosky, who won about 19%.

Treasurer Fiona Ma received 62% of early returns. Republican certified public accountant Jack Guerrero and Republican Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do were running close for second, each with more than 17%.

U.S. House





Rep. Michelle Steel talks to her team while canvassing for registered Republican voters ahead of the primary for the new 45th Congressional district in Buena Park on May 28, 2022. Photo by Bing Guan for CalMatters Californians may not be used to hearing this, but our votes actually do matter for national politics this year. With Democrats desperate to hold on to their sliver-thin majority in the House of Representatives, some of the most competitive toss-up races in the country are to be found in the Central Valley, Orange County and the northern suburbs of both Los Angeles and San Diego. But most of the state's districts are not toss-ups. They skew decidedly Democratic or Republican. Today's outcome could leave voters with an election in November between two flavors of the same party — a progressive Democrat versus a moderate; a newcomer against an electoral veteran; a red-meat throwing conservative versus a Trump skeptic. Or, if only one member of the dominant party slips through, today could be the only Election Day that really matters. While an incumbent lawmaker will be defending their turf in most of these races, it's an open field by historic standards. This year, six members of California's delegation either opted not to seek reelection or left early. That, along with new congressional districts, has injected even more uncertainty into a very uncertain election year.

Local races: San Francisco DA recalled





San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin speaks in support of Senate Bill 1228, which will prevent police from retaining DNA from rape kits to be used to incriminate victims on April 26, 2022. From left, he was joined at the podium by Dr. Sarah Metz, Cristine Soto DeBerry and Senator Nancy Skinner. Photo by Fred Greaves for CalMatters The most expensive race in California isn't anywhere near the top of the ticket: It's the mayoral contest in Los Angeles, where the billionaire developer Rick Caruso has poured nearly $40 million of his own money into a bid to lead the state's largest city. Caruso is locked in a contentious campaign against Rep. Karen Bass, who would be the first woman and second Black mayor of Los Angeles, that has revolved around crime, homelessness and Caruso's past registration as a Republican. The two Democrats appear to be headed for a runoff in November, with Caruso leading Bass slightly in early returns Tuesday night, 41%-38%. Angelenos will also decide whether to grant a second term to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. After rallying Democratic voters four years ago to defeat the incumbent, Villanueva disappointed many by pivoting to become a brash, tough-on-crime conservative who makes frequent appearances on Fox News and has become enmeshed in numerous corruption scandals in his department. He seemed to pay for it Tuesday night, with only 31% of the vote in early returns, but will likely advance to a runoff against former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. In San Francisco, District Attorney Chesa Boudin was on track to be recalled in another closely-watched race that could have broader implications for criminal justice policy in California. Elected in 2019, the former public defender promised to increase accountability for police misconduct and shift away from incarceration for low-level offenses. But rising anxiety over property crimes and anti-Asian American hate crimes, as well as major funding from conservative donors, fueled a campaign to remove Boudin from office before the end of his term, which led 61%-39% in early returns. Two of Boudin's allies in the "progressive prosecutor" movement, Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton and San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar, also face robust challenges to oust them backed by local law enforcement.