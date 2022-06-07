KEEP TABS ON THE LATEST CALIFORNIA POLICY AND POLITICS NEWS
The polls may close at 8 p.m. tonight, but remember: In California elections, this is just the beginning.
The June top-two primary is when California voters choose their two favorites for governor, for top prosecutor, for fiscal watchdog and for a phalanx of lesser known and less competitive positions. Ditto for each of the 80 Assembly districts, 20 state Senate races and 52 congressional districts where 160, 40 and 104 candidates, respectively, will emerge after all the ballots are counted. But there may not be as many ballots to count as in previous primaries, if projections on abysmal voter turnout prove right.
In some races, this is the election that counts. There will be overwhelmingly blue or decisively red districts where only one member of the dominant party will secure one of the two coveted spots, all but ensuring their victory in November. But in others, the contests will create Democrat versus Democrat battles or, to a far lesser extent, Republican versus Republican fights. And for most races, the results of today’s primary will set the terms for the contests to come. Which races will be most competitive? Which political factions and ideological movements will win out? And which issues will be most hotly discussed and debated?
For the impatient among you, we have bad news: California election officials take their time counting every last ballot. The outcome of particularly close races might not be certain for days, if not longer. We’ll keep updating, so don’t be a stranger.
Governor: Newsom versus Dahle in November
After Gov. Gavin Newsom overwhelmingly defeated a recall attempt last September by nearly the same margin that he won his first term in 2018, momentum dissipated for a serious challenge to the Democrat’s re-election.
Facing a field of candidates with little statewide name recognition and barely any money to change that, Newsom received 61% of the early returns Tuesday night, positioning himself to cruise to victory again in November. He was declared one of the top two by the Associated Press within 15 minutes of the polls closing.
He will face Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle of rural Lassen County, who was running a distant second with 15% of the vote. An unapologetic conservative, Dahle also pitched himself as someone who could get more done at the state Capitol than the “dictator” Newsom because of his close relationships with fellow legislators.
Author and nuclear energy activist Michael Shellenberger, who shed his party affiliation and tried appealing to the ideological center of the electorate, was far behind in fourth with 3%.
He trailed Republican management consultant Jenny Rae Le Roux, who had a little more than 3% of the vote.
Attorney general: Incumbent Bonta, but which Republican?
There was very little doubt that Attorney General Rob Bonta would come first in this primary. The big question was always which of his three right-of-center challengers would come in second, earning the right to challenge him in November.
Alas, we still don’t know.
Sure enough, the early returns put Bonta far ahead of the pack, with nearly 60% of the vote. Vying for second place were Republican Nathan Hochman with 17% and Republican Eric Early with 14%. Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert was trailing with 8%.
The slim gap between Hochman and Early represents a familiar rift within the GOP. Hochman’s blue-chip resume, his seemingly moderate politics and his endorsement from the state GOP appeal to the pragmatically center-right. California voters haven’t elected a Republican statewide since 2006. If ever there was a GOP candidate who could appeal to independents and tired-as-hell Democrats to break that losing streak, the argument goes, it’s a guy like Hochman.
Early is well-known to red-meat Republican voters for his past electoral gambits. In 2018, he ran for attorney general; in 2020, he ran for Congress; and in 2021, he was one of the organizers behind the recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom. None of those efforts were successful, except that they helped the Los Angeles lawyer endear himself to the base. The question that still remains unanswered as the ballot tally continues: Is the base enough?
It’s clear what Bonta thinks. His campaign and his backers spent more than $1 million to “oppose” Early, presumably their preferred candidate, while also elevating his profile with voters. That’s a familiar electoral ploy in California.
What seems clear is that Schubert probably won’t be getting a promotion to statewide prosecutor. Not this year, anyway. A former Republican who became a political independent in 2018, her campaign embodied the idea that center-right politics can still play in California — so long as it’s divorced from the deeply unpopular Republican brand. She isn’t the first “no party preference” candidate to try. Now, she appears likely to join the ranks of those who failed.
Controller: Republican Chen, but which Democrat?
The conventional wisdom is that Republican Lanhee Chen and one of four Democrats will advance to the general election for state controller – one of the more contested statewide races in the primary.
Chen, the sole Republican in the race, earned widespread support from the GOP, as well as endorsements from several major newspaper editorial boards.
That left four Democrats vying for the other spot: State Board of Equalization Chairperson Malia Cohen, state Sen. Steve Glazer, Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin and Monterey Park City Councilmember Yvonne Yiu.
With about 30% of the expected vote counted, Chen led with 33%, Cohen had 22.5%, Yiu had 17% and Steve Glazer had 13%.
Yiu, a former financial advisor, raised the most funds by far – but only because she put nearly $6 million of her own money into the campaign. The California Chamber of Commerce backed Glazer, while labor groups spent big for Cohen, who is seeking to become only the second Black woman elected statewide.
Insurance commissioner: Lara and Levine battle on
An already nasty fight between incumbent Ricardo Lara and state Assemblymember Marc Levine to be insurance commissioner appears likely to continue into the November general election.
With 30% of the expected vote in, Lara had 40% and Levine had 18%, followed by Republican candidate Greg Conlon at 15%.
Lara came under fire during his term for accepting campaign donations from the insurance industry after pledging the opposite, and for renting a second residence in Sacramento at taxpayers’ expense. Levine, who has the support of major newspaper editorial boards, also accused Lara of not doing enough to protect homeowners in wildfire areas from losing their coverage.
Despite all that, Lara, California’s first openly gay statewide elected official, has the endorsements of the state Democratic Party, its elected statewide leaders and Democratic-friendly groups, including firefighters, nurses and teachers. Lara’s campaign has criticized Levine’s voting record on labor issues. Their two campaigns raised far more than the other candidates.
Other statewide races: Democratic incumbents move on
Even as the coronavirus pandemic unleashed a wave of parent frustration and political organizing over school closures, California’s top education official largely escaped their ire. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond ran a quiet campaign for re-election, with teachers’ unions spending heavily on his behalf and the charter school advocates who fiercely opposed him four years ago forgoing a rematch. Thurmond earned 49% of the vote in early returns Tuesday night — just short of enough to win outright in the only nonpartisan statewide contest on the ballot. His closest competitor, teacher Ainye E. Long, received only 12% of the vote.
Democratic incumbents in four other statewide offices remain well-positioned coming out of the primary:
- U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, who was appointed by Newsom in 2020 after Kamala Harris was elected vice president, is simultaneously running in a special election to finish her term and for a full six-year term. He was far ahead of the competition in both races as early returns were reported Tuesday night — 58% of the vote in each — and will face Republican constitutional attorney Mark Meuser in runoffs for each in November.
- Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis won 56% of early returns and is expected to face Republican Angela Underwood Jacobs, a bank executive and Lancaster City Council member, who received 18%.
- Secretary of State Shirley Weber earned more than 63% of early returns and will likely face Republican tech consulting firm executive Robert Bernosky, who won about 19%.
- Treasurer Fiona Ma received 62% of early returns. Republican certified public accountant Jack Guerrero and Republican Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do were running close for second, each with more than 17%.
U.S. House
Californians may not be used to hearing this, but our votes actually do matter for national politics this year. With Democrats desperate to hold on to their sliver-thin majority in the House of Representatives, some of the most competitive toss-up races in the country are to be found in the Central Valley, Orange County and the northern suburbs of both Los Angeles and San Diego.
But most of the state’s districts are not toss-ups. They skew decidedly Democratic or Republican. Today’s outcome could leave voters with an election in November between two flavors of the same party — a progressive Democrat versus a moderate; a newcomer against an electoral veteran; a red-meat throwing conservative versus a Trump skeptic. Or, if only one member of the dominant party slips through, today could be the only Election Day that really matters.
While an incumbent lawmaker will be defending their turf in most of these races, it’s an open field by historic standards. This year, six members of California’s delegation either opted not to seek reelection or left early. That, along with new congressional districts, has injected even more uncertainty into a very uncertain election year.
Legislature
The California Legislature is in the middle of an exodus this year. The combination of term limits, new districts and electoral opportunities elsewhere has resulted in 26 members of the Assembly and Senate departing the state Capitol by year’s end. That gives voters an unusual degree of say over the future make-up of the Legislature — and by extension, the future of state governance.
Not that any of this poses much of a threat to Democratic dominance of both chambers. Democrats control roughly three in four seats in both the Senate and Assembly. Even with the most optimistic of Republican outcomes, Democrats will still hold commanding supermajorities, giving them the power to pass budgets without any Republican votes.
But not all Democrats are alike. That’s why some of the most fiercely contested races are in solidly blue bastions in Sacramento, the Bay Area, Los Angeles and San Diego, where labor-backed progressives are facing off against more business-friendly moderates.
And remember the exodus? In two uber-competitive Assembly districts, in San Diego and Inglewood, this is the final election to decide who finishes the terms of two legislators who quit earlier this year. But here’s the rub: Those same candidates are also running in a primary today to serve a full two-year term. Could one candidate win the short-term special and another win for the long-term? It’s happened before.
Local races: San Francisco DA recalled
The most expensive race in California isn’t anywhere near the top of the ticket: It’s the mayoral contest in Los Angeles, where the billionaire developer Rick Caruso has poured nearly $40 million of his own money into a bid to lead the state’s largest city. Caruso is locked in a contentious campaign against Rep. Karen Bass, who would be the first woman and second Black mayor of Los Angeles, that has revolved around crime, homelessness and Caruso’s past registration as a Republican. The two Democrats appear to be headed for a runoff in November, with Caruso leading Bass slightly in early returns Tuesday night, 41%-38%.
Angelenos will also decide whether to grant a second term to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. After rallying Democratic voters four years ago to defeat the incumbent, Villanueva disappointed many by pivoting to become a brash, tough-on-crime conservative who makes frequent appearances on Fox News and has become enmeshed in numerous corruption scandals in his department. He seemed to pay for it Tuesday night, with only 31% of the vote in early returns, but will likely advance to a runoff against former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.
In San Francisco, District Attorney Chesa Boudin was on track to be recalled in another closely-watched race that could have broader implications for criminal justice policy in California. Elected in 2019, the former public defender promised to increase accountability for police misconduct and shift away from incarceration for low-level offenses. But rising anxiety over property crimes and anti-Asian American hate crimes, as well as major funding from conservative donors, fueled a campaign to remove Boudin from office before the end of his term, which led 61%-39% in early returns. Two of Boudin’s allies in the “progressive prosecutor” movement, Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton and San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar, also face robust challenges to oust them backed by local law enforcement.