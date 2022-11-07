California campaigns make final election push

Do you hear it?

That’s the sound of California candidates and campaigns pulling out all the stops ahead of tomorrow’s deadline for voters to cast ballots in the highly consequential general election.

Today, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to rally in Los Angeles at a get-out-the-vote event hosted by the California Democratic Party. She’s also slated to stump for U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, whose projected lead over billionaire businessman Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor is shrinking, according to a new poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute for Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, is set to campaign for Democrats running in Orange County, including Dr. Asif Mahmood, who’s seeking to oust Republican U.S. Rep. Young Kim, said campaign spokesperson Nathan Click. After stumping for candidates across the state over the weekend, the California Republican Party is also holding its final campaign events in Orange and San Diego counties, a reflection of the region’s influence in determining control of the U.S. House.

On Sunday, Newsom — who the UC Berkeley poll shows leading his opponent, Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, 58% to 37% — spoke at a trifecta of campaign events:

The three rallies followed Newsom’s Saturday appearance at a San Francisco phone banking event urging voters to support Democrats in other key California congressional races — which was also the focus of President Joe Biden’s trip to the Golden State on Thursday and Friday, his second in less than a month.

The emphasis on House races comes amid growing Democratic concerns that a Republican “red wave” could ensure GOP control of Congress. Newsom, who’s facing pushback from some prominent Democrats for saying that it feels like a red wave is coming and that his party is getting “crushed on narrative,” seemingly sought to turn those sentiments around at the Prop. 1 rally:

“Don’t be pessimistic, Democrats! They want you to be pessimistic. They want to talk about this red wave. … We can turn this country around, we can turn the conversation back and get on the offensive and stop being defensive, Democrats!” Hallie Balch, Republican National Committee director of communications for California and Nevada, said in a statement: “A new era of leadership is coming this Tuesday. From state legislators to members of Congress, Californians will get the representation they deserve. Democrats have had a supermajority almost exclusively for nearly 30 years, and under their leadership, inflation is at historic highs, crime is on the rise and the homelessness crisis is worse than ever.”

Time to vote: Find out everything you need to know about voting before California’s election ends Tuesday with the CalMatters Voter Guide, which includes information on races, candidates and propositions, as well as videos, interactives and campaign finance data.

Other Stories You Should Know

1 Polls predict ballot measures’ fate

An electric vehicle charges at a station in Millbrae. Photo by Martin do Nascimento, CalMatters

Here’s a rundown of other election news you should know:

2 Dems keep reproductive rights in spotlight

From left to right, state controller candidate Malia Cohen, California State Controller Betty Yee and graduate student Alex Mabanta attend a Prop. 1 rally at UC Berkeley on Nov. 4, 2022. Photo by Martin do Nascimento, CalMatters

In back-to-back Friday actions, Newsom and Bonta took steps to reaffirm what they described as California’s goal of expanding reproductive rights for all. Newsom issued a posthumous pardon to Laura Miner, who provided abortions from 1934 to 1948, a period during which California banned the procedure except to protect a woman’s life. In 1949, Miner was sentenced to four years in prison for the felony crimes of abortion and conspiracy to commit abortion; she ended up serving 19 months in prison and 27 months on parole, according to the governor’s office.

Newsom said in a statement: “In California, we’re never going back to a time when women were forced to seek basic health care in back rooms and underground clinics. Laura Miner’s story is a powerful reminder of the generations of people who fought for reproductive freedom in this country, and the risks that so many Americans now face in a post-Roe world.”

“In California, we’re never going back to a time when women were forced to seek basic health care in back rooms and underground clinics. Laura Miner’s story is a powerful reminder of the generations of people who fought for reproductive freedom in this country, and the risks that so many Americans now face in a post-Roe world.” Bonta also cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of federal abortion protections in a letter signed with 20 other attorneys general urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve safe and effective over-the-counter birth control pills. The ruling makes “birth control even more critical nationwide, including for Californians who may be traveling, living, working, or studying in anti-abortion states,” Bonta’s office said.

The moves come as Californians vote on Prop. 1, which would protect abortion and contraception rights in the state constitution. As CalMatters politics intern Ariel Gans reports, opponents and proponents of the measure came face-to-face Friday at a UC Berkeley rally organized by the California Democratic Party: “It would not be (the) Berkeley campus if we didn’t have a counter” protest, said Malia Cohen, the Democratic candidate for state controller and a featured speaker at the event, which drew about 50 students and passersby.

Cohen: “This amendment is gonna be a sanctuary for not only folks in the state of California, but across the entire United States.”

“This amendment is gonna be a sanctuary for not only folks in the state of California, but across the entire United States.” Student Andrea Jimenez, 20, said Prop. 1 incentivized her to vote: “Liberating abortion, liberating reproductive rights is something that is necessary to ensure that women are equal in the face of the law.”

“Liberating abortion, liberating reproductive rights is something that is necessary to ensure that women are equal in the face of the law.” Student Teo Antonio, 20, said the measure is “too extreme.” He added: “If you’re even for any kind of abortion restrictions, not just restriction for the entirety of pregnancy, but even if you don’t think abortion should be had in the third trimester, then I think you should vote no on Prop. 1.” (Although some counter protestors said Prop. 1 would allow abortions for any reason until birth, many independent legal experts say that isn’t the case.)

3 State, fed govts emphasize relief plans

Angela Reyes Melo, 56, prepares to pick up supplies at a food bank on Oct. 28, 2022, in San Diego. Reyes has been living with her son in a loaned car for the past four months. Photo by David Maung for CalMatters

With inflation and the economy top of mind for many voters in California and across the country, both the state and federal governments are emphasizing the steps they’re taking to bring costs down and put money back in people’s pockets:

