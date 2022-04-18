The district

Starting on the Valley side of the Tehachapis, the district runs east of downtown Bakersfield before spanning northward all the way to Tulare, Hanford and Kettleman City. If the map looks familiar, it’s because it’s almost identical to the state Senate’s 16th. The demographics are similar — roughly 60% of the population here is Latino — though it swings a bit more consistently Democratic in its voting behavior.

Voter registration: 43.1% Democratic, 26.0% Republican, 23.1% no party preference

The scoop

David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was temporarily unseated by a Democrat, but in 2020 Valadao was back in Congress.

But there have been two big changes since November 2020. First, when former President Trump was impeached after his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Valadao was one of only 10 Republicans to cast a “yea” vote. Many within the GOP base still haven’t forgiven him. That includes Chris Mathys, a self-described “RINO hunter” (an epithet that stands for “Republican in name only”) who served on the Fresno city council in the late 1990s when, most notably, he led the charge against an affordable housing development. This year, he tried and failed to include the title “Trump Conservative” under his name on the ballot. Despite all that, Mathys hasn’t been endorsed by the former president, making Valadao the only impeachment-backing Republican without a Trump-endorsed challenger.

The second major change: The state’s redistricting commission left the portion of the Valley that includes Hanford even more Democratic-leaning than it was before. Thus the bigger threat to Valadao’s tenure in Congress likely comes from Democrat Rudy Salas, who has been representing Hanford and the I-5 side of Kern County in the Assembly since 2012. One of the Capitol’s more business-friendly Democrats, his bipartisan claims to fame include being the lone Democrat to vote against a gas tax hike in 2017 and an effort this year to increase penalties on shoplifters.