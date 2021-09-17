CalMatters has carved out a leadership role as a trusted brand and “go-to” hub for in-depth news and information on statewide issues. Our work has led to changes in policy, new legislation and investigations and discussions at the Capitol, in political groups and beyond — and because of our collaborative approach, people across the state are more engaged in solving the problems California is tackling.

We’re proud that our team and our work have been recognized and honored with many local, state, and national awards.

2021