2021
|Online News Association
General Excellence in Online Journalism, Small Newsrooms
|CalMatters is one of four finalists. Winners will be announced October 15.
|The OJAs are the only comprehensive prizes honoring excellence in digital journalism.
|Society of Environmental Journalists
First Place
Outstanding Beat Reporting
|Rachel Becker for these stories:
• Oil and Babies Don’t Mix: Wells Linked to Low Birthweight
• A Collision of Crises; Central Valley Suffers Searing Heat, Smoke and Virus Hot Spots
• Unsafe To Drink: Wildfires Threaten Rural Towns With Tainted Water
• Well Water Throughout California Contaminated With ‘Forever Chemicals’
• Legacy of a Clean-Air Czar: Clearer Skies, Bold Alliances and Bitter Controversy
|The judges cited Rachel’s “in-depth, yet easy-to-digest reporting on California’s contaminated air and drinking water resources. Her stories on water, in particular, revealed that a number of unaware communities might be consuming water tainted by industrial chemicals — some left in the aftermath of the state’s many wildfires. Her writing was chock full of helpful statistics and underpinned by science in a way that informed but did not overwhelm, despite the sometimes alarming subject matter.”
|Society of Professional Journalists NorCal Chapter
Excellence in Journalism Award, Best Scoop
|Laurel Rosenhall
|Exclusive: California wires mask dealer half a billion dollars, then claws it back
|Society of Professional Journalists NorCal Chapter
Excellence in Journalism Award, Explanatory Journalism
|Jackie Botts
Lo Bénichou
Kate Cimini
|Close Quarters: California’s overcrowded homes fuel spread of coronavirus among workers
|Sacramento Press Club
Journalist of the Year
|Laurel Rosenhall
Laurel also won first place for Beat Reporting, and the Press Club named a scholarship in her honor.
|The judges said: “Laurel Rosenhall uses tenacious reporting and public records to hold politicians and other powerful people accountable for their decisions and actions. Judges were impressed by her ability to turn multiple investigations in one calendar year even as she competed on a broad range of Capitol stories.
|SIGMA Awards
World’s best data journalism
|Jackie Botts
Lo Bénichou
Kate Cimini
|The judges said: “Their Close Quarters series combined detailed census data and intimate narrative reporting and was among the first … to link overcrowded housing to the spread of coronavirus.”
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|Full Staff
First Place, Public Service
|2020 election guide
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|Full Staff
First Place, Pandemic Coverage
|Year of Loss series profiling families of COVID victims.
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|Ben Christopher
First Place, Data Journalism
|2020 election data analysis
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|Jocelyn Wiener
First Place, Writing
|Mental health tsunami looms: Can California prevent a surge in suicides?
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|Nigel Duara
First Place, Features
|12 Hours in an L.A. restaurant
The judges said, “Duara captures the uncertainty from inside, nailing the voices of the frustrated owners frantically looking for answers, the servers struggling to make the rent and feed their own families, the bored bartenders and brewers standing in front of empty barstools.“
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|Laurel Rosenhall
First Place, Enterprise
|NAACP president aids corporate prop campaigns
The judges said, “This is true enterprise springing from a reporter who noticed patterns that seemed not to make sense. The conflict of interest was staggering.”
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|Jackie Botts, Lo Bénichou,
Kate Cimini, Marla Cone
Second Place, In-Depth Reporting
|Close Quarters
The judges said: “This was an extremely strong entry that could win first place in many years.”
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|Rachel Becker, Rebecca Sohn
Fourth Place, In-Depth Reporting
|California’s Toxic Legacy of “Forever Chemicals
The judges said: “Excellent examination of contaminated wells that provide drinking water … [showing] how the low rate of well testing left many Californians with no idea what the true extent of contamination is.”
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|Anne Wernikoff
Second Place, News Photo
|Haight Ashbury Shutdown
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|John Osborn D’Agostino,
Lo Bénichou
Second Place, Informational Graphic
|Coronavirus Hospitalization Tracker
The judges said, “ … daily virus tracker loads instantaneously and is packed with useful information.“
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|Julie Cart
Second Place, Land-Use Reporting
|Battle at the Beach
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|Elizabeth Aguilera
Third Place, Feature Story
|For some California teens, school closures led to work in the fields. The judges said:“ … important and under-told story about the pandemic’s stunting effect on migrant students’ education.”
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|Jocelyn Wiener
Fifth Place, Enterprise News Story or Series
|Why Californians with mental illness are dropping private insurance to get taxpayer-funded treatment.
The judges said: “Mental health stigma often prevents families from talking about issues, but this reporter finds people to discuss what they had been told. … This is journalism with impact, with lawmakers and advocates citing this story before they passed a law to expand mental health parity.“
|California News Publishers
California Journalism Awards
|Laurel Rosenhall
Fifth Place, Investigative Reporting
|Sweet Charity
The judges said, “Sweet Charity made an immediate impact. California’s political ethics commission is now investigating this growing trend. Nice work.