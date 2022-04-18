The district

From the Golden Gate to the City of Santa Rosa, this district includes the entirety of Marin County with a sliver of southern Sonoma thrown in for good measure. Few districts are as reliably Democratic. But given the local blend of hyper-affluent enclaves, aging hippy homeowners, dairy ranchers and highly segregated working class cities, Democrats come in different flavors.

Voter registration: 59.3% Democratic, 14.8% Republican, 20.0% no party preference

The scoop

When Assemblymember Marc Levine announced his bid for state Insurance Commissioner, he left an empty seat in one of the bluest corners of the state. Four local politicos rushed in to fill the void.

Sara Aminzadeh, a lawyer and clean water advocate who sits on the state’s coastal commission, is new to the district (she lives in uber tony Kentfield) but managed to rack up the most high-profile endorsements and, so far, the most money. That probably came as a shock to Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly, whose resume runs long on local elected experience and who has closer ties to the state party’s traditional power base — organized labor. If that dynamic sounds familiar, it’s reminiscent of the 2012 election, when Levine upset the party-backed favorite, putting him on the outs with the state’s Democratic establishment. So far Aminzadeh is doing her best not to ruffle those feathers by touting her friendship with the Assembly speaker.

Ida Times-Green — a social worker, the board president of the Sausalito-Marin City School District and the only Black candidate in the race — has made education, racial justice and single-payer health care her top issues, but has so far scrambled to catch up with Aminzadeh and Connolly. Ditto for Steve Schwartz, an organic farmer who sits on the Gravenstein Union school board and is the only one who hails from the district’s sometimes overlooked Sonoma County section.

Note from H.R.: In 2019, Connolly pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge after he crashed into a stop sign and then left the scene.