U.S. Senate

About the hiring process:

This position is currently open to applications for both a 56-day contractual basis (to serve from when the election results are certified in November until Jan. 3, 2023) and for the standard six-year term (beginning in January).

Let us explain: In 2021, the prior holder of this position, Kamala Harris, took a position elsewhere in Washington D.C. This gave Gov. Gavin Newsom the opportunity to appoint current Sen. Alex Padilla. The U.S. Constitution’s 16th Amendment specifies that appointees to the Senate should serve “until the people fill the vacancies by election as the legislature may direct.” In May 2021, the California Legislature passed a law calling for the replacement vote to take place during the regularly scheduled election this November. That’s why California voters will be asked to hire a senator to fill the remainder of Harris’ term — which ends in January and has drawn fewer candidates — and to hire a senator to serve the next term.

Could different applicants be hired for the short-term job and the longer-term position? It wouldn’t be the first time. But Padilla, who has the backing of the entire Democratic establishment, is the clear favorite. Included among the other 20 candidates hoping to unseat him are Republican Mark Meuser, who ran unsuccessfully for Secretary of State in 2018; Christopher Theodore, the Democratic founder of a southern California quarterly magazine that has been accused of plagiarism; and Republican Cordie Williams, a Carlsbard chiropractor who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, that culminated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.