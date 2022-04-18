About the hiring process:

Like much of the state’s labor market, the California Assembly experienced a “Great Resignation” this past year with 25 members of the Assembly taking a job elsewhere midway or announcing their retirement at the end of the current session. That’s a lot of turnover at a place known for its excellent job security.

The Democratic Party’s lock on the Assembly isn’t in much doubt. But not all Democratic applicants are alike. They often disagree — about health care, housing, environmental regulation, taxes and labor law. With so many open positions in Democratic-leaning districts, expect unions, left-leaning activists and deep-pocketed business interests to aggressively push the Democrat of their choice. There’s also a lot at stake for Speaker Anthony Rendon. After the reported attempt last year to jettison him from leadership, the speaker is hoping to fill as many seats as possible with friendly faces.

And though they’re destined to remain in the minority, don’t count out the GOP. When Democrats are divided, the addition or subtraction of a Republican or two can make the difference between a bill becoming law or dying on the Assembly floor.

We have identified 13 positions in the first round of hiring that are especially noteworthy. For all positions, the top two applicants will move on to November. Seven Democrats and four Republicans are running unopposed, so have basically already been hired.