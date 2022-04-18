The district

Hooking around the east side of Bakersfield, this district balloons outward across the Tulare Basin, extending to Kettleman City on the west side of the valley and to Hanford on the east. Nearly 60% of voters are Latino, and though Democrats dominate as a share of registered voters, white conservatives have traditionally had outsized influence at the ballot box.

Voter registration: Democratic 41.2%, Republican 28.3%, no party preference 22.8%

The scoop

This Democrat-on-Democrat race features two Central Valley politicians competing to represent their home turf.

Sen. Melissa Hurtado, a Sanger Democrat, jumped into this campaign late to avoid a face-off with Sen. Anna Caballero, a Merced Democrat, in a neighboring district to the north. That ruffled the feathers of Nicole Parra, a former Assemblymember who was already running. She’s vowed to duke it out with Hurtado, who she says assured her that she wouldn’t enter the race (Hurtado’s campaign denies that such a promise was made). Parra acknowledges that the Senate Democratic Caucus backing Hurtado means she’ll be fighting against the odds, but she’s banking on local support and the appeal of an anti-establishment message.

The two Latina lawmakers have plenty in common. Both have soft spots for bipartisanship and business-friendly legislation. Parra, who worked for Republican Carly Fiorina’s 2010 U.S. Senate campaign, is the more thorough example. Delano’s 26-year-old mayor Bryan Osorio is running as a progressive alternative.

While the Democrats fight among themselves, most of the area’s elected Republicans have rallied behind David Shepard, the son of a four-generation Porterville farming family.