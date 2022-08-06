Applicant
U.S. Senator
About CalMatters | Support nonprofit news
Applicant Alex Padilla is asking you to hire him for the role of U.S. Senator, which pays $174,000 per year. His resume:
Alex Padilla
U.S. Senator
Professional Profile
The son of two Mexican immigrants who settled in Pacoima, Padilla graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and then made the unlikely jump into politics in his mid-20s. Like many of California’s most powerful Latino politicians today, Padilla says the impetus was Proposition 187, the 1994 California ballot measure that blocked public education and non-essential services to undocumented immigrants.
Since then, Padilla has steadily climbed the ranks of California political power: From staffer to Sen. Dianne Feinstein to Los Angeles City Council member to state senator to California’s Secretary of State. It was early during his state Senate career when Padilla made the fateful decision to support then-San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom in his 2014 unsuccessful campaign for governor. That cemented a political alliance that made Padilla an obvious choice when Newsom was elected governor four years later and was tasked with filling a vacant seat in the U.S. Senate.
Experience
U.S. senator (appointed)
2021-present
The first Latino to represent the Latino-plurality state of California in the U.S. Senate. Newsom picked Padilla to take the place of Kamala Harris after she was elected vice president. Harris swore Padilla into office.
A reliably liberal vote within the Democratic caucus, Padilla’s first bill was an unsuccessful proposal to give undocumented essential workers a fast track to citizenship. He also joined Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as a co-author for a “Medicare for All” bill and called for an end of the Senate’s filibuster.
California Secretary of State
2015-2021
Oversaw the state’s first ever (mostly) all-mail election in 2020, a change to state election procedure prompted by COVID that Padilla championed.
The state’s premier voter registration evangelist, Padilla sponsored legislation to automatically register voters when they apply for a driver’s license and to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote.
Oversaw the test of the Voter Choice Act, which allowed a handful of counties to mail ballots to voters prior to the election and set up polling stations two weeks before Election Day. This year, 28 counties will use the program.
California state senator
2007-2014
Introduced legislation to legalize and regulate self-driving cars in California, to ban single-use plastic grocery bags and to let landlords ban smoking in their rental units.
“In one generation our family has gone from being the immigrant cooks and house cleaners to serving in the United States Senate. That’s the California dream. That’s the American dream.”