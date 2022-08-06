Applicant
U.S. Senator
Applicant Mark Meuser is asking you to hire him for the role of U.S. Senator, which pays $174,000 per year. His resume:
Mark Meuser
Lawyer
Professional Profile
Mark Meuser is a career lawyer whose work has never strayed far from conservative politics. Born in Huntington Beach, Meuser got a law degree at Oak Brook Christian, a correspondence college. After a brief detour working for a Republican state senator in Missouri, he set up his own private practice in the East Bay before landing a job at a law office perhaps best known for waging legal war against California’s liberal laws.
This isn’t the first time Meuser has run for office. It’s not even the first time he’s run against Alex Padilla. In races for state senator to Secretary of State, the Republican hasn’t been deterred by the long odds of pitching his red policies to mostly blue voters. Now, he’s seeking his highest office yet. Could this time be different? The June 7 primary results aren’t encouraging. On both U.S. Senate elections on the ballot (yes, there are two), he trailed Padilla by more than 30 percentage points.
Experience
Lawyer
2005-present
Took a job at Dhillon Law Group, the law office of California’ Republican National committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon, where he worked on cases challenging the state’s COVID public health restrictions in churches, Gov. Newsom’s executive order to mail every registered voter a ballot and the state’s voter registration system, which he argued, without evidence, enables non-citizens to illegally vote.
Out of his private practice in Walnut Creek, Meuser won an airline passenger the right to sue United Airlines for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and defended a far-right blogger who was subpoenaed amid a legal battle between the National Abortion Foundation and anti-abortion activists.
Candidate and political activist
2007-2018
In 2018, an election year that would retrospectively be dubbed the year of the GOP-crushing “blue wave,” Meuser ran to be California’s top election administrator on the specter of voter fraud. He lost to incumbent Alex Padilla by 29 percentage points.
In 2012, it was the Battle of the Marks: Meuser, then 38, ran in the state Senate district that included his hometown of Walnut Creek on a conservative platform against Democrat Mark DeSaulnier. Meuser lost. When DeSaulnier hopped over to Congress two years later, Meuser announced that he would run to take his seat, but decided against it at the last minute.
Co-led the unsuccessful 2008 anti-abortion campaign to change the Colorado state constitution to define a fertilized human egg as a legal person.
“Why should people vote for me? … I’m the person who’s been on the frontlines fighting for their constitutional rights.”