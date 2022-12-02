A changing of the guard in Sacramento

Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats.

As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote for a state Assembly seat straddling Riverside and San Bernardino counties. And Republican David Shepard was leading Democratic incumbent Melissa Hurtado 50.1% to 49.9% for a state Senate seat looping around east Bakersfield, California’s most fiercely contested stretch of political turf. (One California U.S. House race also remains too close to call.)

Shepard told local news outlet GV Wire that he plans to be in Sacramento on Monday, noting that Kern County is California’s largest oil producer: “The fact that there would not be a representative there” at the start of the special session “is a complete and total slap in the fact of the constituents here,” Shepard said. Hurtado, meanwhile, said she doesn’t plan to join the swearing-in ceremony “unless it’s clear that I’m the winner.”

That state lawmakers could be sworn into office before every race has been called is just another quirk of California’s lengthy vote-counting process, designed to improve accessibility and ensure accuracy but nevertheless a source of frustration for many. County elections officials have until Dec. 9 to submit their final results, and the secretary of state must certify them by Dec. 16.

But, even with two seats up in the air, history has been made: Californians elected at least 49 female lawmakers and could seat as many as 51 — up from the previous record of 39, set during the legislative session that officially came to a close at the end of Wednesday. Among them: Democrat Jasmeet Bains, who won an Assembly seat representing Bakersfield and will become the first South Asian woman in the Legislature.

Republican lawmakers are highlighting diversity milestones, too: Assembly GOP Leader James Gallagher of Yuba City announced Thursday that Bill Essayli of Riverside will become the first American Muslim to serve in the Assembly, bringing “a unique perspective to the Republican Caucus” along with a “strong criminal justice background.”

Also set in stone: Democrats’ supermajority, which allows them to pass bills and budgets without a single Republican vote. As of Thursday, Democrats controlled 62 of 80 Assembly seats and 31 of 40 Senate seats.

Nearly one-third of lawmakers — at least 37 of 120 — will be new to Sacramento, paving the way for new political dynamics and new legislative priorities. But some legislators are giving us a sneak peek of what to expect during the next session, which will begin in earnest in January after the largely ceremonial swearing-in Monday:

1 California environmental updates

An aerial view shows the California Aqueduct, part of the State Water Project, outside Bakersfield on Dec. 15, 2021. Photo by Aude Guerrucci, Reuters

From CalMatters water reporter Alastair Bland: The major storm that descended Thursday on California brought much-needed rain and snow to the state — but it didn’t change the grim forecast for thirsty cities parched by three consecutive years of drought: The state Department of Water Resources announced that local water agencies in 2023 will receive an initial allocation of just 5% of supplies requested from the State Water Project, which channels Northern California water south to 27 million people and 750,000 acres of farmland. (The communities served generally have other sources of water to draw from, but many of those are also strained by drought.) The 5% allocation underscores that the state expects the drought to continue putting extreme stress on water supplies — though final delivery amounts could change. In fact, most years the initial allocation goes up.

Last December, for example, the initial allocation was 0% before a surge of late-year storms prompted state water officials to boost it to 15%. Then, a dry-as-dust winter led them to cut it to 5% in March. And for 2019, an initial allocation of 10% ballooned into a final figure of 75%.

before a surge of late-year storms prompted state water officials to boost it to 15%. Then, a dry-as-dust winter led them to cut it to 5% in March. And for 2019, an initial allocation of 10% ballooned into a final figure of 75%. For now, precipitation in the months ahead — including accumulated mountain snowpack — will help determine how much water the state ultimately delivers.

In other Thursday environmental news:

2 How might California fix its prison ‘disaster’?

Kern Valley State Prison in Delano on Nov. 15, 2022. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

When it comes to operating prisons, California needs to learn the difference between liberal policies and stupid ones.

That was one of the key takeaways of CalMatters justice reporter Nigel Duara’s conversation with Francis Cullen, a former president of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences who won the 2022 Stockholm Prize in Criminology — which has been described as the field’s equivalent of the Nobel Prize. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which runs the state’s prison system, has brought Cullen in to address its administrators, particularly as it relates to community corrections programs.

But over the past few decades, California’s prisons have gone from being an international model for rehabilitation to a cautionary tale, Cullen contends. For more details on how that happened — and how Cullen thinks California can return to being a model for the rest of the world — check out his interview with Nigel.

3 California’s strangest housing story of the year

A mountain lion wanders next to a home on Ethelbee Way in North Tustin on Dec. 26, 2020. Photo by Mark Rightmire, Orange County Register/SCNG

What was California’s wildest housing story of 2022? As you can imagine, it’s hard to pick just one in a place like the Golden State: There was the court ruling that essentially equated college students with pollution, pushing UC Berkeley to the brink of slashing its incoming enrollment by thousands of slots. There was Fresno’s attempt to boost local spirits by hanging banners throughout the city, including one that said it had the nation’s hottest housing market — a quote taken from a Los Angeles Times story that found rising prices were in fact making it more difficult for longtime residents to live there.

But none could top the wealthy Silicon Valley of Woodside, which declared itself a mountain lion sanctuary in an attempt to bypass a new state law ending single-family zoning in most areas. In this beloved “Avocado of the Fortnight” episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon interview Angela Swartz, the reporter who first broke the story for The Almanac. (Why is this episode dubbed “Avocado of the Fortnight”? You’ll have to listen to the podcast to find out!)

CalMatters Commentary CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: What’s next for Newsom’s oil profits tax proposal? UC strike hurts both students and workers: United Auto Workers’ demands could drive up housing costs, siphon much-needed funds from other programs, hamper student instruction and hurt the very workers the union represents, argue Dick Ackerman and Mel Levine, co-chairpersons of the California Coalition for Public Higher Education. Striking UC workers deserve better pay and benefits: UC’s excellence is derived from these employees’ essential labor, and they make our work as faculty possible. They need a living wage — as a sign on the picket line put it, “Passion doesn’t pay rent,” argues Stacy Torres, an assistant professor of sociology at the UC San Francisco School of Nursing.

