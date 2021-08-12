About him: 36

Republican

Rocklin

State Assemblymember since 2017. Previously worked as an attorney and high school English teacher. Co-owns a farm with former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose, who is also running in the recall.

Likes:

Consumer privacy laws, the Second Amendment, small government

Dislikes:

Special interest money, social media censorship, “one-man rule”

If he becomes governor:

Personal quote:



“As your Governor, I’ll take action to turn California around just as rapidly as I spoke in that debate. No time to waste.”

Supporters:

Orrin Heatlie, a leader of the Newsom recall effort

Joel Anderson, former state senator and current county supervisor in San Diego

RedState, a conservative news site

More about him:

The young Republican lawyer taking on California’s governor | CalMatters

Four things to know about the Newsom recall debate

Contact him:

@KevinKileyCA

kileyforcalifornia.com

Note: Candidates for this series are those who have reached 5% in at least one major statewide poll.