About him:
36
Republican
Rocklin
State Assemblymember since 2017. Previously worked as an attorney and high school English teacher. Co-owns a farm with former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose, who is also running in the recall.
Likes:
Consumer privacy laws, the Second Amendment, small government
Dislikes:
Special interest money, social media censorship, “one-man rule”
If he becomes governor:
- Would address homelessness through more shelters and treatment, and conduct an audit of all state funding and programs
- Would redirect funding from projects such as high-speed rail to highways, bridges, dams, reservoirs, levees, power plants
- Would end the state of emergency for the pandemic on his first day in office and opposes mask mandates for students and teachers
- Would support school vouchers to allow funding to follow the student, and break up the Los Angeles Unified School District into smaller districts
- Would oppose “critical race theory” being taught in schools
- Would undo “sanctuary state” designation that limits federal immigration officials from working with local law enforcement
- Would reverse expansion of Medi-Cal benefits to undocumented people
- Would refuse to support any candidate who accepts contributions from lobbyists
- Would use executive orders to roll back agency regulations that businesses find restrictive such as those on gig workers
Personal quote:
Supporters:
Orrin Heatlie, a leader of the Newsom recall effort
Joel Anderson, former state senator and current county supervisor in San Diego
RedState, a conservative news site
More about him:
The young Republican lawyer taking on California’s governor | CalMatters
Four things to know about the Newsom recall debate
Contact him:
@KevinKileyCA
kileyforcalifornia.com
Note: Candidates for this series are those who have reached 5% in at least one major statewide poll.
