In the beginning, there was state government.

Before there was a federal government, a collection of states organized under the Articles of Confederation in 1781. But the 13 separate entities with different interests soon realized they needed an overarching body to enforce laws, regulate commerce and wage war. So the U.S. Constitution was drafted in 1787, then ratified by the states and took effect in 1789.

Yet, despite states being the foundation upon which this country’s government is organized, their role in our daily lives is not always apparent. And in some respects — and especially for a place as populous as California — state and local governments play a more prominent role in decisions that affect daily life than the federal government, according to research from nonpartisan the Brookings Institution.

But how much do you really know about how California’s state government works?

CalMatters answers many of the most important questions in this explainer.

What influences legislators' agenda?







Typically, it’s a mix of what constituents want and what a lawmaker thinks is beneficial. The latter can be shaped by legislators’ previous work experience, according to Matt Lesenyie, an assistant professor of political science at California State University, Long Beach. It impacts their preferred committee assignments, which shapes which issues they tackle. Lawmakers also take an oath to not just advocate for their district, but for California as a whole, though often that statewide agenda is shaped by the political parties. But other groups have an influence, too — what are often called “special interests.” They can be industries, such as oil and gas, as well as labor unions or advocacy groups for the environment and other causes. And often, these interest groups are major campaign donors to many legislative candidates. "Special interests" can even be other government officials: The associations representing California’s 58 counties and 482 cities and towns, plus individual local governments, rank as the biggest spenders in lobbying state government — a total of nearly $700 million since 2002. And the governor — Gavin Newsom is set to be sworn into this second four-year term on Jan. 6 — often sets the agenda, either formally through his proposed budget or bills he supports, or more informally through public events and using the bully pulpit. For this new Legislature, Newsom has called a concurrent special session to debate his plan for a "penalty" on the excess profits of oil refiners.

How does the legislative process work?







The Assembly floor at the state Capitol on May 31, 2022. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters Specific issues and bills are usually discussed multiple times in several committees before possible votes on the floor of the Assembly or Senate (for example, there are education and housing committees in both chambers). By law, the hearings are supposed to be accessible to the public. Then, there are parts of the lawmaking process that are less than fully transparent. For instance: the dreaded and mysterious “suspense file,” where bills are killed by the appropriations committees — often with very little, if any, explanation. Also, keep an eye out for budget “trailer bills,” which sometimes hide major policy changes without the usual full vetting by other committees, even with recent rules that require the bills to be in print for 72 hours before a vote. And then there’s the “gut-and-amend” strategy, in which a bill that has already passed one house is gutted and then amended with a completely different proposal or idea — often in the last days of the session and sometimes sought by a specific interest. Finally, if a bill is eventually passed by both the Assembly and Senate and sent to the governor's desk, it's still subject to a veto. Of the nearly 1,200 bills approved in 2022, Gov. Newsom vetoed nearly 170.