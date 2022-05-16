CalMatters is dedicated to explaining how state government impacts our lives. Your support helps us produce journalism that makes a difference. Donate now.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers have less than a month to reach an agreement on how they should spend $300.7 billion — an exercise in compromise every bit as existential as it is financial.

The record-breaking updated budget proposal Newsom unveiled Friday was buoyed by a staggering $97.5 billion surplus, a sum larger than the operating budgets of most states and significantly higher than the $76 billion windfall the governor’s administration had predicted in January.

For a comprehensive breakdown of what the governor's blueprint means for housing, education, health care, criminal justice, the environment and other key issues, check out this story from Ben Christopher and the CalMatters team.

State lawmakers, who have their own budget priorities, now have until June 15 to send a balanced plan to Newsom's desk for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Newsom: "While gridlock persists in Congress and right-wing fanatics turn statehouses across the country into laboratories of hate and oppression, here in California, we're putting in the work to grow our economy and implement real, inclusive policy change to create a brighter future for all."

But behind the governor’s optimism lurks concerns that California’s unprecedented prosperity could soon give way to a grimmer economic picture — one that would only worsen the gap between wealthy and poor residents upon which the state’s budget depends.

Threat #1: Volatile capital gains. Newsom and legislative staff noted that taxes on capital gains — investment earnings from the state's wealthiest residents — made up the highest percentage of personal income taxes collected by the state since 1999, right before the dot-com bust that cratered the economy and set off a decade of budget deficits.

Threat #2: A whole host of external factors, including "persistent global supply chain bottlenecks, international economic sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, tighter monetary policy and persistently high inflation," as a Senate budget analysis put it. (The analysis also noted that California could see accelerated economic recovery if those conditions improve.)

Threat #3: An obscure voter-approved constitutional amendment that blocks the state from spending more tax dollars per person than it did in 1978, once adjusted for inflation. That amendment is a big reason why the state will likely face challenges balancing its budget in the next few years, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office. There is growing momentum in Sacramento to modify the rule via a 2024 ballot measure, and Newsom on Friday also floated the idea of asking voters to expand the size of California's "rainy day fund" — which could allow large growth in long-term government spending, the Los Angeles Times reports.

including “persistent global supply chain bottlenecks, international economic sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, tighter monetary policy and persistently high inflation,” as a Senate budget analysis put it. (The analysis also noted that California could see accelerated economic recovery if those conditions improve.) Threat #3: An obscure voter-approved constitutional amendment that blocks the state from spending more tax dollars per person than it did in 1978, once adjusted for inflation. That amendment is a big reason why the state will likely face challenges balancing its budget in the next few years, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office. There is growing momentum in Sacramento to modify the rule via a 2024 ballot measure, and Newsom on Friday also floated the idea of asking voters to expand the size of California’s “rainy day fund” — which could allow large growth in long-term government spending, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The proposed budget also illuminates persistent disagreement between Newsom and Democratic legislative leaders on the best way to keep vulnerable Californians out of poverty, CalMatters’ Alejandro Lazo reports.

As part of his $18.1 billion inflation relief package, Newsom wants to send as much as $800 to every eligible registered vehicle owner in the state to offset the soaring price of gas, which in California reached a record per-gallon high of $5.96 on Sunday.

But top Democrats say their proposal to send $200 checks to individuals earning less than $125,000 and to each taxpayer and child in households earning less than $250,000 ensures the state's neediest residents will benefit most.

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins of San Diego: "The Senate is working to make sure Californians get rebates — not just passing along a one-size-fits-all windfall that benefits millionaires."

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Thursday, California had 8,707,327 confirmed cases (+0.2% from previous day) and 90,117 deaths (+0.2% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 75,290,805 vaccine doses, and 75.1% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

1. Weekend shootings stun SoCal

Sirens flash on a police car. Photo via iStock

Southern California was rocked by a pair of shootings over the weekend that will likely supercharge the state’s ongoing debate over the most effective approach to tamping down gun violence. On Sunday, a gunman opened fire at a Taiwanese church congregation in Laguna Woods — an Orange County community predominantly comprised of residents at least 65 years old — killing one person and wounding five others before churchgoers “hog-tied” his leg and snatched two of his weapons, Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said. Authorities said the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man.

Undersheriff Jeff Hallock: “That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery. … It’s safe to say that had they not intervened this situation could have been much worse.”

And on Saturday, a gunman fatally shot a man outside Los Angeles' popular Grand Central Market in broad daylight amid a bustling crowd of food hall customers.

in broad daylight amid a bustling crowd of food hall customers. Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, a Los Angeles Democrat: “While we are still learning more about the (Laguna Woods and Grand Central Market) shootings, one thing is certain. It is that we need stricter gun laws and we need them now.”

Also Saturday, an 18-year-old opened fire at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, killing 10 and wounding three in what authorities suspect was a hate crime against Black people.

2. Yiu bets big on controller campaign

Yvonne Yiu is running for state controller. Image via YouTube

Yvonne Yiu really wants to be California’s next state controller. The Democratic Monterey Park council member has poured $5.7 million of her own money into her campaign — nearly as much as the $7 million raised by the four other major candidates in the race, combined. But Yiu’s campaign differs significantly from those of Republican Lanhee Chen and Democrats Malia Cohen, Ron Galperin and Steve Glazer, CalMatters’ Sameea Kamal reports: For one thing, it’s quieter. Yiu declined an in-person video interview for CalMatters’ Voter Guide, and doesn’t speak in her campaign ads, instead letting a narrator introduce her to voters. But will this “stealth” approach prove effective in what’s quickly becoming one of the hottest races in California’s June 7 primary election? Sameea takes a closer look.

Other election updates:

3. Abortion rights advocates rally across state

Thousands of protesters gathered at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles as part of a nationwide effort to protect abortion rights on May 14, 2022. Photo by Raquel Natalicchio for CalMatters

Tens of thousands of Californians, including prominent officials, gathered in cities across the state on Saturday to protest a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft majority opinion suggesting justices are poised to overturn the federal constitutional right to an abortion. The rallies — held in cities including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Riverside, San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Santa Ana — were among hundreds organized across the country as part of Planned Parenthood’s “Bans off our Bodies” National Day of Action. In some cities, abortion rights supporters squared off with anti-abortion activists, though the conflicts appeared to largely be verbal rather than violent.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, speaking at a rally in Santa Ana: “They are telling you this is about children. That’s not true. This is about power.”

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, speaking at a march in Los Angeles and reiterating some of the points her husband made while unveiling his "pro-life" budget proposal: "You can't say you're pro-life if you turn your back on a child and their mother after the child is born. You can't say you're pro-life if you don't invest in early childhood education. … You can't say you're pro-life if you don't support commonsense gun laws."

Abortion rights advocates plan to keep the momentum going ahead of California's June 7 primary election: Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California launched a statewide bus tour in Sacramento on Saturday that will conclude May 25 in Long Beach with an event co-hosted by the California Democratic Party.

In related news: If the nation’s highest court does overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, it may soon consider whether states have the power to block their residents from traveling to other states — such as California — for the procedure. And some legal experts say that ruling could partly depend on the court’s forthcoming opinion on a California law that requires pork sold in the state to come from pigs raised under certain conditions, USA Today reports.

CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: Newsom’s electric car nirvana is colliding with reality.

Alarming research on pesticide warrants curbs on its use: The human health risks of the dangerous pesticide imidacloprid have managed to fly largely under the regulatory radar in California — until now, writes Jonathan Evans of the Center for Biological Diversity.

