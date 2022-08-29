T-minus 3 days for California lawmakers

It all comes down to this.

The two-year legislative session ends Wednesday at midnight, giving Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers just three days to hammer out agreements on complex, controversial bills and budget items encompassing everything from nuclear power to abortion to youth vaccination.

According to veteran Sacramento lobbyist Chris Micheli, legislators still need to determine the fate of about 525 bills, or about 175 per day. (Newsom on Friday signed a pile of less contentious bills already sent to his desk.)

Looming over the frenetic negotiations is the Nov. 8 general election, which adds an extra layer of political complexity when it comes to voting on controversial proposals — especially for lawmakers running for contested seats in the state Assembly and Senate.

And then are the internal politics stemming from the ongoing battle to lead the Assembly: Current Speaker Anthony Rendon, a Lakewood Democrat, reiterated as recently as this weekend that he intends to hold onto his crown when the next legislative session begins in January. But Assemblymember Robert Rivas, a Salinas Democrat, has for months been angling to assume the powerful position that helps shape the Legislature’s policy agenda and influences which bills stand a chance of making it into law.

In many ways, these next few days mark the end of a policymaking era: More than a quarter of the Legislature’s 120 members won’t be coming back next year, the largest turnover in at least seven years. Whom Californians elect to replace them could have a significant effect on the future policy debates and laws coming out of Sacramento.

But there are still plenty of debates to be settled this legislative session. Some of the most hotly contested topics include:

1 California election updates

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass of Los Angeles speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington. D.C., on June 10, 2020. Photo by Erin Schaff, The New York Times via AP

It’s hard to believe, but California’s general election is just a little more than two months away. Let’s dive into the latest developments:

2 State issues progress report on homeless encampments

John Vasquez, 61, sorts through the remains of a fire at a homeless encampment in Sacramento on Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

California has cleared an average of 100 homeless encampments per month for the last year, totaling 1,262 sweeps since September 2021, Newsom’s press office announced Friday. Newsom and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf also cheered a federal judge’s Friday ruling paving the way for Caltrans, the state’s transportation agency, to relocate about 200 of the estimated 300 people living in Oakland’s Wood Street homeless camp, which spans nearly 25 city blocks and is the largest encampment in the Bay Area.

But what exactly it means to clear a homeless encampment isn’t always, well, clear. On Thursday, for example, a Starbucks store in Sacramento became the first in Northern California to close due to safety concerns. The store was next to a homeless encampment that migrated there after Caltrans cleared the campers from where they’d previously been living under a freeway overpass, Sacramento City Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela told the Sacramento Bee. A Jamba Juice next to the Starbucks closed last month. Meanwhile, Sacramento voters are set to vote on a highly contentious November ballot measure that would expand shelter and force homeless people to accept it.

The disconnect between state policies and the reality on the ground was also evident on a recent stop on Michael Tubbs’ statewide “poverty listening tour” in Antioch. There, Newsom’s economic advisor met with renters and tenant advocates who told him that despite billions of dollars in state funds to protect at-risk renters, many in their community are still facing eviction. Tubbs told the San Francisco Chronicle’s Joe Garofoli that his key takeaway was: “Money is no substitute for good policy. So we have a lot of money, but we also need the policy framework that goes with (it) to make those dollars go farther.” (Days later, the Antioch City Council passed a local rent control ordinance, one of a growing number of California cities to do so following voters twice rejecting a statewide rent control policy, the Los Angeles Times reports.)

3 A tale of two-plus dams

A view of the Klamath River in Weitchpec on Sep. 17, 2020. Photo by Alexandra Hootnick for CalMatters

Didn’t Isaac Newton say something about when one dam goes up, another must go down? Well, that could soon be the case in California: The federal government on Friday issued a final environmental report that brings it one step closer to demolishing four hydroelectric dams on the lower Klamath River along the Oregon-California border to help bolster the dwindling population of migratory salmon, the Associated Press reports. The removal of the dams — three of which are in California — would be the largest dam demolition process in U.S. history.

Meanwhile, the Golden State plans to build dams as part of its $4 billion Sites Reservoir project in Colusa County, which when completed would be the first major reservoir in California in nearly half a century and could help the state stave off increasingly dire drought. But state water regulators on Friday told project officials they need to strengthen their application for the right to draw water from the Sacramento River, because it doesn’t show that there’s sufficient water to actually fill the reservoir, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Erik Ekdahl, a deputy director who oversees water rights for the State Water Board, told the Chronicle: “It has been this administration’s priority to move more quickly on regulatory permitting. At the same time, this is a big investment, and that means we should really take the time upfront to make sure we have the technical details right.”

CalMatters Commentary CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: The involvement of California’s Native American tribes in high-stakes political battles this year is the latest chapter in their amazing rise from slaughter and poverty into owners of a major industry. Why San Bernardino County may consider seceding from California: It’s time to investigate why San Bernardino County is in the bottom third of state funding despite having the fifth-highest number of residents, argue Curt Hagman and Dawn Rowe, chairperson and vice-chairperson of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.

