About him:

69

Republican

Los Angeles

Host of the nationally syndicated “The Larry Elder Show” on talk radio, a newspaper columnist and author. Also, a former trial attorney and small business owner. Born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, his father, a World War II Marine Corps veteran, owned a restaurant, while his mother was a clerical worker for the War Department.

Likes:

School choice, public safety programs, “robe-raging”

Dislikes:

Teachers unions, government welfare programs, climate change “alarmists”

If he becomes governor:

Would address homelessness by empowering religious institutions and nonprofits — not the government — to help people become self-sufficient

— to help people become self-sufficient Would suspend the California Environmental Quality Act to allow more development of housing units

Says there should be no minimum wage and that pay should be set by the free market

Would oppose defunding the police

Would overturn Proposition 47, a voter-approved measure that reclassified certain theft and drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors

Would repeal mask mandates and mandates requiring teachers and school staff and requiring state workers to get a COVID-19 vaccination or face regular testing

Would declare a state of emergency for California’s public schools, provide vouchers to families they could use at any school they want and would increase competition through charter and private schools after initially saying he would fire the state’s 15,000 “worst” teachers

Supports overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to decide abortion restrictions

Personal quote:

“We’ve got a state to save.”

Supporters:

California College Republicans

Lincoln Club of Orange County, a mainline GOP group and Newsom recall funder

Rudy Guliani, former New York mayor and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer

More about him:

Contact him:

@larryelder

electelder.com

Note: Candidates for this series are those who have reached 5% in at least one major statewide poll.