About him:
69
Republican
Los Angeles
Host of the nationally syndicated “The Larry Elder Show” on talk radio, a newspaper columnist and author. Also, a former trial attorney and small business owner. Born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, his father, a World War II Marine Corps veteran, owned a restaurant, while his mother was a clerical worker for the War Department.
Likes:
School choice, public safety programs, “robe-raging”
Dislikes:
Teachers unions, government welfare programs, climate change “alarmists”
If he becomes governor:
- Would address homelessness by empowering religious institutions and nonprofits — not the government — to help people become self-sufficient
- Would suspend the California Environmental Quality Act to allow more development of housing units
- Says there should be no minimum wage and that pay should be set by the free market
- Would oppose defunding the police
- Would overturn Proposition 47, a voter-approved measure that reclassified certain theft and drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors
- Would repeal mask mandates and mandates requiring teachers and school staff and requiring state workers to get a COVID-19 vaccination or face regular testing
- Would declare a state of emergency for California’s public schools, provide vouchers to families they could use at any school they want and would increase competition through charter and private schools after initially saying he would fire the state’s 15,000 “worst” teachers
- Supports overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to decide abortion restrictions
Personal quote:
Supporters:
California College Republicans
Lincoln Club of Orange County, a mainline GOP group and Newsom recall funder
Rudy Guliani, former New York mayor and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer
More about him:
- Judge puts Larry Elder on recall ballot, throws out tax return requirement
- Will Larry Elder’s talk-radio style sync with recall voters? – Los Angeles Times (latimes.com)
- Recall election: Conservative radio host Larry Elder on Gavin Newsom, COVID and whether Trump lost in 2020
Contact him:
Note: Candidates for this series are those who have reached 5% in at least one major statewide poll.
Recall Candidates
- Meet John Cox The Republican businessman from Rancho Santa Fe lost in 2018 for governor, but is running again in the California recall election.
- Meet Larry Elder The conservative talk radio host, columnist and author got into the California recall race late, but has zoomed to the top of the polls.
- Next: Meet Kevin Faulconer The former mayor of San Diego is a moderate Republican with the backing of many party officials in the California recall election.
- Meet Caitlyn Jenner The TV personality and former Olympic gold medalist received a lot of buzz early on in the Newsom recall, but interviews didn't go well.
- Meet Kevin Kiley The Republican Assemblymember from Rocklin is backed in the Newsom recall by one of the initial organizers of the petition drive.