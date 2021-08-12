newsomrecall_johncox

About him:

66
Republican
Rancho Santa Fe

Investment manager and accountant who has a law degree. Lost to Newsom in 2018, in addition to failed bids for Congress, U.S. Senate and the presidency. Founder of a Rebuilding Together chapter, which repairs homes for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. Father to four daughters, and an active member of Nativity Catholic church. 

Likes:

Bears, a zero minimum wage, small businesses

Dislikes:

Trash, the Department of Motor Vehicles, Kevin Faulconer

If he becomes governor: 

Personal quote: 

“Never trust any politician.”

More about him: 

Contact him:

@BeastJohnCox
johncox.com

Note: Candidates for this series are those who have reached 5% in at least one major statewide poll.

Recall Candidates

We want to hear from you

Want to submit a guest commentary or reaction to an article we wrote? You can find our submission guidelines here. Please contact CalMatters with any commentary questions: [email protected] .

Sameea Kamal is a reporter/production assistant at CalMatters. She joined CalMatters in June 2021 from the Los Angeles Times, where she was a News Desk editor. Sameea was one of three 2020 IRE Journalist...