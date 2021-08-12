About him:
66
Republican
Rancho Santa Fe
Investment manager and accountant who has a law degree. Lost to Newsom in 2018, in addition to failed bids for Congress, U.S. Senate and the presidency. Founder of a Rebuilding Together chapter, which repairs homes for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. Father to four daughters, and an active member of Nativity Catholic church.
Likes:
Bears, a zero minimum wage, small businesses
Dislikes:
Trash, the Department of Motor Vehicles, Kevin Faulconer
If he becomes governor:
- Would try to address homelessness by requiring treatment for mental illness or substance abuse before housing is provided and shifting more funding to the treatment-first approach, and increasing law enforcement crackdowns of public camping, drug consumption or fighting
- Would seek to make housing more affordable by reforming zoning regulations, expediting the building permit process, reducing fees and overhauling the California Environmental Quality Act
- Would cut state income tax by 25%, and close corporate loopholes that benefit the well-connected
- Would work to prevent California’s wildfires through more fire treatment, creating fire breaks, doing prescribed burns, building more access roads in forests and creating an “air armada” of more aircraft to fight fires
- Would rescind mask mandates; opposes vaccine and testing requirements for teachers; reopen schools by encouraging social distancing, masks and protective equipment; and prioritize vaccinations for those 65 and older
- Would try to lower the cost of energy and increase its reliability by expanding production through natural gas and nuclear energy
- Would address the state’s water shortage by adding more reservoirs and desalination plants
- Would end “sanctuary state” designation and help build the U.S.-Mexico border wall
Personal quote:
More about him:
- Is homelessness Newsom’s weak point in recall? Republicans are counting on it
- Eternal optimist: John Cox, distruster of politicians, keeps bidding to become one
Contact him:
Note: Candidates for this series are those who have reached 5% in at least one major statewide poll.
Recall Candidates
- Meet John Cox The Republican businessman from Rancho Santa Fe lost in 2018 for governor, but is running again in the California recall election.
- Next: Meet Larry Elder The conservative talk radio host, columnist and author got into the California recall race late, but has zoomed to the top of the polls.
- Meet Kevin Faulconer The former mayor of San Diego is a moderate Republican with the backing of many party officials in the California recall election.
- Meet Caitlyn Jenner The TV personality and former Olympic gold medalist received a lot of buzz early on in the Newsom recall, but interviews didn't go well.
- Meet Kevin Kiley The Republican Assemblymember from Rocklin is backed in the Newsom recall by one of the initial organizers of the petition drive.