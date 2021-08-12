About him:

66

Republican

Rancho Santa Fe

Investment manager and accountant who has a law degree. Lost to Newsom in 2018, in addition to failed bids for Congress, U.S. Senate and the presidency. Founder of a Rebuilding Together chapter, which repairs homes for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. Father to four daughters, and an active member of Nativity Catholic church.

Likes:

Bears, a zero minimum wage, small businesses

Dislikes:

Trash, the Department of Motor Vehicles, Kevin Faulconer

If he becomes governor:

Personal quote:

“Never trust any politician.”

More about him:

Contact him:

@BeastJohnCox

johncox.com

