About her
71
Republican
Malibu
Olympic gold medalist in 1976. Transitioned in 2015, becoming one of the most prominent transgender public figures. Television personality with roles in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” and later her own TV documentary series, “I Am Cait.”
Likes:
deregulation, flying planes, Trump in 2024
Dislikes:
socialism, “cancel culture,” transgender females in female sports
If she becomes governor:
- Would remove restrictions and revisit any regulation blocking developers, charities or others from building affordable housing and calls on employers to invest in housing
- Would “unleash the power” of faith-based organizations to help homeless people, and appoint a commission of housing, real estate, land-use experts and local leaders to come up with short- and long-term housing solutions
- Would veto any tax increase
- Would invest more money in first responders to battle wildfires
- Would “fully” fund the police
- Would oppose “critical race theory” being taught in schools
- Would seek to cut duplicate programs, streamline state spending and “hold the Legislature accountable” for any pet projects or special interest favors
- Would finish the U.S.-Mexico border wall
- Would seek to reform a state law that allows employees to file lawsuits to recover civil penalties on behalf of themselves, other employees and the state of California for labor code violations
Personal quote:
Supporters:
Tomi Lahren, television host and commentator
More about her:
- Caitlyn Jenner speaks, but not for long
- Bears, merch and consultants: How Newsom recall candidates are spending campaign cash
- Caitlyn Jenner’s Gubernatorial Campaign Is Short on Cash and Racking Up Debt
Contact her:
@Caitlyn_Jenner
caitlynjenner.com
Note: Candidates for this series are those who have reached 5% in at least one major statewide poll.
