About her 71

Republican

Malibu

Olympic gold medalist in 1976. Transitioned in 2015, becoming one of the most prominent transgender public figures. Television personality with roles in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” and later her own TV documentary series, “I Am Cait.”

Likes:

deregulation, flying planes, Trump in 2024

Dislikes:

socialism, “cancel culture,” transgender females in female sports

If she becomes governor:

Personal quote:

“California is worth fighting for.”

Supporters:

Tomi Lahren, television host and commentator

More about her:

Contact her:

@Caitlyn_Jenner

caitlynjenner.com

Note: Candidates for this series are those who have reached 5% in at least one major statewide poll.