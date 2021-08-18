Age: 29

Party: Democrat

Home: Ventura

Real estate broker who bought his first home at the age of 19. Hosts a YouTube channel about personal finance, stocks, taxes and real estate with 1.6 million subscribers. A self-declared centrist.

Likes:

John F. Kennedy, blockchain, crashing Newsom campaign events

Dislikes:

“Identity politics,” censorship, leaving question 2 on the ballot blank

If he becomes governor:

Would seek to address homelessness within 60 days with “optional, emergency housing,” built by the National Guard, that provides three meals a day, showers, health care and substance abuse treatment

Would declare a state of emergency on housing and streamline permitting to build two million homes in four years, and would redevelop commercial spaces for homes

Would seek to build “net negative” housing communities, built around solar and wind farms that export energy to the rest of California

Would eliminate state income tax on the first $250,000 earned

Would legalize online and in-person gambling and seek to build Las Vegas-style casinos in partnership with casino builders, tribal communities and union workers

Would invest in wildfire prevention with technologically advanced detection and response

Would try to reduce crime by fully funding police departments, but shifting to better training and community integration instead of over-policing poor and minority communities

Would offer nonviolent offenders the option to do community service, such as cleaning streets and removing graffiti, instead of prison time

Would not impose any further COVID lockdowns, but would not ban counties or cities from imposing restrictions

Would establish ‘‘Future Schools” — two-year programs open to anyone age 16 and older that combine college, trade school, high school and financial education, and work with industry and nonprofits to create a hiring pipeline

Would seek the federal government’s help on the state’s water shortage by building a 14-foot-diameter pipeline from the Mississippi River to California

Would refocus high-speed rail money to reduce traffic congestion and pollution by building new roads, including variable-direction toll roads

Would start a daily vlog on his work as governor to boost transparency

Personal quote:



“California is beautiful. We’ve just lost our edge.”

Hear him on the issues:

Supporters:

Ross Gerber, investor, president and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki

George Gammon, investor, host of YouTube show on real estate and building wealth

Charles Hoskinson, founder of blockchain platform Cardano

More about him:

@realmeetkevin

meetkevin.com

