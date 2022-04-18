About the hiring process:

There has been a lot of recent turnover at the California Department of Justice. In 2016, Attorney General Kamala Harris became a U.S. senator and U.S. Rep. Xavier Becerra was appointed to the job. Four years later, Becerra was promoted to a cabinet job in the Biden administration, allowing Gov. Gavin Newsom to tap then-Democratic Assemblymember Rob Bonta.

Now Bonta has to persuade a majority of California voters he deserves to keep the job. As incumbent and a Democrat, he’s in a good position to do so. But the recent surge in public concern over crime — which is out of step with some of the numbers — has buoyed the prospects of two prosecutors: Nathan Hochman, a Los Angeles Republican who served the Department of Justice under then-President George W. Bush, and Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, a Republican turned independent. She’s hoping the support of some of the state’s biggest law enforcement groups will help her secure one of the top two spots in the June primary to make it to the November ballot.