About the hiring process:

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom went on a promotion spree. After U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris took the debatably better job of vice president, Newsom chose his longtime political ally, then-Secretary of State Alex Padilla. That left Padilla’s old job open; Newsom tapped San Diego Assemblymember Shirley Weber.

As with many of Newsom’s appointments, Weber made history. The daughter of Arkansas sharecroppers, she is the state’s first Black top election administrator. With voting rights, electoral integrity and racial inequality in the headlines, Weber took the job vowing to boost civic education and voter participation.

No Democrats stepped up to take on the incumbent. On the Republican side, Rob Bernosky, a member of the state party’s leadership from San Benito, threw his hat in the race at the very last minute. That gave right-leaning California voters an alternative to Rachel Hamm, an author and YouTube personality who disputes whether President Biden was legitimately elected, is endorsed by key proponents of former President Trump’s “Big Lie” that he was reelected in 2020 and is vociferously opposed to voting by mail, COVID vaccination requirements and witches.