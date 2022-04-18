About the hiring process:

Applicants will need to beat out the incumbent, Fiona Ma, who was elected treasurer in 2018. The fourth Democrat in a row in the job, she has the party’s endorsement for a second term despite some recent controversies. She’s being sued by a former employee who alleges that Ma sexually harassed her in an attempt to cover “unlawful conduct” and “improper gifts” from Sacramento-area businesspersons. Ma denies the allegations. She was also called out for supporting legislation to help Santa Ana police union president Gerry Serrano boost his retirement benefits by counting his union salary towards his pension.

Ma’s challengers include Republicans Andrew Do, an Orange County supervisor, and Jack M. Guerrero, mayor of the city of Cudahy in Los Angeles County and a CPA. But Do has his own issues: In 2020, the state’s elections watchdog committee launched an investigation into whether he illegally steered money back to his campaign through the Orange County Republican Party. The investigation was closed due to insufficient evidence.