About the hiring process:

The Nov. 8 ballot will include the names of four Supreme Court justices. Retention elections are nonpartisan and there are no opponents. Voters just select “yes” or “no” beside each name.

Justices are selected through a three-step process. They’re appointed by the governor, confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, and retained or approved by voters in the next gubernatorial election, which sometimes comes years after an appointed justice has been sworn in. Only confirmed nominees can become a justice.

Three appointed associate justices — Patricia Guerrero, Joshua Groban and Martin Jenkins — are on the ballot for the first time. Associate Justice Goodwin Liu is on the ballot because his 12-year elected term is up.



Guerrero was appointed to the high court in March 2022. Within months, she was nominated and unanimously confirmed as chief justice. Now, voters have to approve her before she can be sworn in January as the first Latina chief justice in California history. If voters reject her, Newsom would have to appoint a chief justice.

Rarely do voters decide against retaining a justice or approving a chief justice, but it has happened. In 1986, California voters — upset that the court was delaying capital punishment cases — voted not to grant Chief Justice Rose Bird and two other justices new 12-year terms.