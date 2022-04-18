Lieutenant Governor

About the hiring process:

This typically quiet race is even quieter than usual this year. Democrat Eleni Kounalakis won an intraparty battle in 2018, with millions of dollars in help from her father, Sacramento real estate developer Angelo Tsakoplous. She’s made few headlines since, apart from becoming the first woman in California to sign a bill into law, while Gov. Gavin Newsom was on spring break with his family. Absent any real challengers, Kounalakis has a clear path to victory for a second and final term. But she’ll need to make more noise over the next four years if she still has her eye on the governor’s office next.