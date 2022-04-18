Posting
Lieutenant Governor
The State of California is seeking a second-in-command to the governor who does not mind light duties and generally staying out of the way.
Qualifications:
- Flexible schedule: Should be available to step in as acting governor when the governor leaves the state — though as a caretaker. Any major actions can be reversed upon the governor’s return.
- Broad interests: Responsibilities include voting on the boards of California’s three public higher education systems; serving on the commission that oversees millions of acres of state-owned land and waterways; and leading the advisory Commission For Economic Development, which does not currently have a quorum of appointees necessary to meet.
- Special skills: As president of the state Senate, presides over the chamber and breaks any tied votes, though this never happens now that Democrats hold a supermajority. Sets the election date if there’s a successful gubernatorial recall petition.
Compensation
$163,917 annual salary, plus not entirely unrealistic dreams of becoming the next Gray Davis or Gavin Newsom.
About the hiring process:
This typically quiet race is even quieter than usual this year. Democrat Eleni Kounalakis won an intraparty battle in 2018, with millions of dollars in help from her father, Sacramento real estate developer Angelo Tsakoplous. She’s made few headlines since, apart from becoming the first woman in California to sign a bill into law, while Gov. Gavin Newsom was on spring break with his family. Absent any real challengers, Kounalakis has a clear path to victory for a second and final term. But she’ll need to make more noise over the next four years if she still has her eye on the governor’s office next.
