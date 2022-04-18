Applicant
Controller
Applicant Yvonne Yiu is asking you to hire her for the role of controller, which pays $174,843 per year. Her resume:
Yvonne Yiu
Councilmember, city of Monterey Park
Professional Profile
A big part of Yvonne Yiu’s pitch to be elected controller is her experience managing finances. She spent 25 years in asset management, securities and legal compliance for banks. She’s now retired, but for the past decade has still worked part-time as an arbitrator and expert witness for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a private corporation that aims to self-regulate the finance industry.
Yiu began her public service career on the Monterey Park City Council in 2020, serving as mayor until February of this year. As controller, she’s looking to combine her experiences: Using the public office to help the state manage money, as well as helping Californians achieve financial security.
She also sees a broader role in the job: To be an advocate and voice to help solve big issues such as access to health care, income inequality, quality education and homelessness and affordable housing.
Experience
City Councilmember, Monterey Park
April 2020-present
Was part of a city effort to create a mobile app rewards program to stimulate the local economy.
Mayor, Monterey Park
December 2020-February 2022
Oversaw the distribution of a $110 million pension obligation bond at a 2.66% interest rate, which saved the city $55 million while protecting public pensions.
CEO of Key West
2009-2018
Founded an investment and brokerage firm that managed $500 million in assets.
The firm put together deals including a $70 million real estate fund in downtown Los Angeles with a large Chinese developer.
The firm was censured and fined by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for improperly depositing investor funds in a real estate trust account owned by one of the fund’s managing members.
Part-time TV news anchor
June 2009-June 2011
Reported news from the U.S. in Cantonese for TVB network.
Financial advisor/asset manager
1998-2009
Worked as vice president of regional sales for Merrill Lynch, as a branch manager for E*Trade Financial, a financial executive for Citicorp Investment Services and as an investment specialist for Charles Schwab.
“A criticism that I get a lot is that people don’t know who I am….I’m a working mom, a public servant, a proud immigrant and someone committed to being with you every step of the way.“
Here’s where Yvonne Yiu, applicant for controller, stands on the big questions about California’s budget, pensions and taxes. Answers are from written responses her campaign provided:
While the state budget is awash in surplus cash, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office and other watchdogs have repeatedly questioned whether all that money is being spent wisely or effectively.
“While the State Controller has no direct oversight of the state budget, the controller can perform independent audits of agencies…I believe this is the best way for the controller to ensure state money is being spent as efficiently and effectively as possible.”
Transparency, accountability through improved technology and online communication. “The State Controller can perform independent audits to investigate government waste or fraud.”
Even though the economy is rebounding from COVID, California still has the among nation’s highest jobless rates and hasn’t recovered all the jobs lost. Experts say the pandemic widened the gap between California’s rich and poor in some ways, despite unprecedented direct relief.
“I would support another stimulus payment, particularly to encourage economic growth….While the governor’s proposal isn’t perfect…it’s the best proposal to quickly get money into people’s pockets now while they are dealing with the rising cost of living and higher gas prices.”
The pandemic has highlighted how much the state relies on the wealthy for tax revenues that are fueling record budget surpluses — and raised again the issue of whether the tax system needs an overhaul. Conversely, some progressives are pushing to increase taxes on the rich.
“The way we do business has changed and our current economic drivers are very different than when our tax structure was established. It’s time to consider changes to make sure we are taxing the right things in a service economy world.”
“Yes. California has the largest income inequality gap in the history of our state. During the pandemic many Californians were losing their jobs and income, struggling just to get by, while billionaires just got richer. That’s wrong.”
In the short term, Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislators are urging the state’s two huge public employee pension funds to divest from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. In the longer term, CalPERS and CalSTRS both face huge amounts of unfunded debt, forcing them to consider riskier investments in search of higher returns.
“How to reduce unfunded debts of local government is something I have already dealt with as mayor of Monterey Park….We can find ways to ensure our public pension obligations are met in California with smart investments that generate strong earnings and bonding opportunities that will save us money.”
“Not only is divesting from Russian companies the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do from an investment perspective….When we saw what Russia was going to do, it would have been smart for CalPERS to divest in Russian companies because their value was always going to drop.”
“The CalPERS and CalSTRS boards have an obligation to ensure public employee pension investments are sound. There also is an obligation to make socially responsible investments.”