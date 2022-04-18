Applicant
Governor
About CalMatters | Support this guide
Applicant Jenny Rae Le Roux is asking you to hire her for the role of governor, which pays $218,556 per year. Her resume:
Jenny Rae Le Roux
Management consultant
Professional Profile
Looking to make connections with the tech industry, Jenny Rae Le Roux moved to California more than a decade ago from Atlanta, where she worked for the global management consulting firm Bain & Co. Because she wanted to maintain a more rural lifestyle, Le Roux settled outside Redding, where she lives with her family on a 181-acre farm. Since then, she has helped build several businesses and, in 2012, purchased Management Consulted, which provides interview and resume prep for university students and corporate training services. She also graduated from Columbia Business School in 2018.
Frustrated by California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what she considered to be poor planning by the state, Le Roux jumped into politics last year during the recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom. She ultimately finished 29th among replacement candidates, receiving about 16,000 votes. But Le Roux is making another run for governor as a “pro-business fiscal conservative,” and she has significantly outraised nearly every other challenger to Newsom so far.
Experience
Candidate for governor
2021
Ran in the Newsom recall election, promoting a model for pandemic management based on hospital capacity that she said would better balance saving lives with keeping businesses and schools open.
Finished 29th among replacement candidates with about 16,000 votes.
CEO, Management Consulted
2012-present
After purchasing it in 2012, Le Roux grew Management Consulted from a monetized blog to a consulting services business.
Company teaches seminars on consulting skills and corporate strategy aimed at university students, employees and people who want to become consultants.
Vice president of investments, Stillwater Equities
Built a portfolio of residential properties worth $8 million for real estate investment group, starting in 2010
Other prior jobs include business development for tap-and-pay software company Zenius and battery storage company EnergyX
“The C students are the best entrepreneurs.”
Here’s where Jenny Rae Le Roux, applicant for governor, stands on some of the biggest questions facing California. Answers are from written answers her campaign provided:
Californians are increasingly concerned about crime, though the numbers paint a more complicated picture. Many Republicans are seeking to pounce, blaming voter-approved Proposition 47, which eight years ago lowered some crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. While more Democrats are talking tough, they’re not proposing a return to longer prison sentences.
“I will end soft-on-crime policies and ensure dangerous prisoners are not being granted early release, as they are by Gavin Newsom. With almost no public notice, Newsom announced changes to the parole process that will give more than 76,000 inmates, including violent and repeat felons, an opportunity for early release.”
“First, I will stop early releases from prison. The recent shooting in downtown Sacramento was perpetrated by a former prisoner released 5 years early under Gavin Newsom’s programs. Fewer criminals on our streets will lead to safer streets. Second, the governor has the power of the pulpit – I will publicly support our police. Finally, my administration will invest heavily in expanding mental health capacity and increasing access to intervention.”
California’s affordable housing crisis only deepened during the pandemic, as average home prices surged even further out of reach for many families. Homelessness likely worsened as well, prompting Gov. Newsom to propose forcing more homeless and mentally ill people into treatment. The Legislature twice extended a statewide eviction moratorium, but the final protections for renters ended on March 31. Lawmakers also tried to pump up housing supply by allowing duplexes on single-family lots, but cities are pushing back. Some also say the California Environmental Quality Act is stopping housing production.
“I will streamline regulatory approvals and will incentivize localities to remove new local growth ordinances which increase house prices by up to 5% per ordinance. Additionally, I will act to lower development impact fees. My administration will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of CEQA.”
“First, I will audit existing services and shelters. We have nine state agencies overseeing 41 programs to address homelessness. Many programs are overfunded and underutilized. After the audit, I will fill gaps and ensure the homeless are legally bound to use housing options provided to them rather than occupying public spaces. Then, I will require every city to gather the names, ages, and veteran/non-veteran status of the homeless for accurate record keeping so that we know where resources need to be directed.”
Even though the economy is rebounding from COVID, California still has among the nation’s highest jobless rates and hasn’t recovered all the jobs lost. The pandemic also highlighted how much the state relies on the wealthy for tax revenues that are fueling record budget surpluses — and raised again the issue of whether the tax system needs an overhaul.
“On Day 1, I will suspend the gas tax and redirect budget surplus funds to infrastructure. I will streamline home building, which is nearly impossible in California today. In addition, I will cut income taxes on the middle class, reduce fees and regulations that are stifling small businesses.”
“Restoring the California Dream must include all Californians. I will address this by inspiring business investment to create high-paying jobs, reducing the cost of living, and increasing housing supply to make California a place that people of all income levels can afford to live.”
On Jan. 31, the Legislature — despite its Democratic supermajority — again rebuffed a bid by progressives for a single-payer system funded and run by state government. Instead, the state is moving to expand eligibility for Medi-Cal, though the proposal would leave out many. And California is still sorting out how to deal with COVID, though regarding it more as a predictable threat.
“The current programs are failing because they do not effectively utilize technology to reduce costs, lack early investment in preventative care, and ignore root cause issues of repeat health care users. I will advocate for insurance to be available across state lines, increasing competition in the marketplace; a free market will provide the most efficient and affordable solution when it comes to healthcare coverage.”
“If ICU capacity in a county approaches dangerously low levels from COVID occupancy, my administration will provide additional rapid testing capacity, medical support, and staffing resources to the affected area. … I support government-funded vaccine distribution and health education. However…I oppose vaccine passports and mask mandates.”
California is stuck in a drought, with few signs the emergency will improve any time soon — or that voluntary measures will be enough. The state is also struggling to reach its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while also advancing environmental justice for communities with dirty air and water.
“Household conservation will make no dent in the water supply of California – it’s political gamesmanship, not problem solving. … I will urgently complete new water storage… We must also replace conveyance infrastructure; California loses over 8 billion gallons of water per year to leaking pipes. Finally, I will accelerate permitting for additional water recycling and desalination plants in major cities to boost water supply in coastal areas.”
“California wildfires are high-emissions events. I have a comprehensive plan to end catastrophic wildfires in California through early detection and better forest management.”
Public school enrollment has plummeted during COVID, the achievement gap for students of color has stubbornly persisted and the state is facing a severe teacher shortage. There are renewed debates whether more charter schools are a solution and whether the state’s extra investment in schools with poorer students is paying off.
“I support school choice. True school choice means that the money set aside for a child’s education follows the student, giving parents the flexibility to use the funds to enroll their child in the type of school that works best for their family.”
While California boasts the best and biggest public university systems in the nation, they’re in turmoil. The University of California is facing a student housing crunch at the same time it is under intense pressure to increase the number of in-state students. UC Berkeley needed intervention by lawmakers to avoid an enrollment cap. Meanwhile, the California State University just had its chancellor forced out and is struggling to improve access, including enough student housing.
“We must continue to fill our universities with the nation’s brightest minds to continue to incentivize businesses to invest and expand in our state. We have an excellent multi-tier higher education program that can sufficiently serve all students in California, and therefore I do not support reducing the cap on out-of-state students in the University of California system.”