Ricardo Lara has worked his way up the ranks of California state politics, and now he’s hoping to hold onto his post as insurance commissioner. The son of immigrants, Lara is also the first openly gay statewide elected official in the Golden State.
During his time as commissioner, Lara temporarily blocked insurance companies from dropping homeowners impacted by some wildfires in 2019 and 2020, and proposed new rules that would require insurance companies to offer discounts to homeowners who take certain steps to protect their house against fire. He also directed insurance companies to return some auto insurance premiums to California drivers, who were on the road less during the pandemic.
After the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to get an abortion, Lara was vocal about his support for abortion access.
At an industry conference in 2019, Lara expressed an openness to giving insurers drivers’ data to insurers to set auto insurance rates — a move opposed by consumer advocates who raised privacy concerns. But by 2022 he had changed his tune, sparring with Elon Musk on Twitter over the tech mogul’s push for California driver data.
Lara’s tenure has also been marked by a series of controversies. First, it was for accepting tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from insurance industry executives after pledging not to do so. After the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the donations, Lara pledged to return the cash. Lara’s office also intervened at least four times in proceedings involving a company whose executives and their spouses made donations to Lara’s reelection campaign.
Lara also rented a second residence in Sacramento, where his work as commissioner often takes him, and stuck taxpayers with the bill. A spokesperson defended this move, telling Politico it wasn’t illegal and “had the potential to benefit taxpayers by saving on hotel costs.”
In May, the California Fair Political Practices Commission opened an investigation into Lara and several political committees over a series of political contributions. It is still underway.
Experience
Insurance commissioner, State of California
2019-present
Ran California’s Department of Insurance, managing nearly 1,400 employees.
Temporarily protected 2.1 million homeowners in fire-prone areas from potentially having their home insurance dropped, and proposed new regulations that would require insurers to give discounts to homeowners who take steps to protect their properties from wildfires. The proposed rules, however, don’t protect homeowners who fire-proof their homes from getting dropped by their insurer.
When people drove less during the pandemic — and got into fewer accidents — Lara directed insurance companies to refund some premiums, saving customers more than $2.4 billion, according to the insurance department, though advocacy groups say that drivers are still owed more. Last October, Lara ordered three large auto insurers, with 20% of the market, to provide detailed data on how they will reimburse drivers or face legal action.
Sponsored legislation that allows adult children to add their parents to their health insurance policies, with the aim of reducing family health costs.
California state senator
2012-2019
Represented District 33, which includes part of Los Angeles County
Beginning in 2017, Lara led the appropriations committee, a position that gave him influence over how taxpayer money is spent
Authored Senate Bill 30, which requires the insurance commissioner to convene a working group to discuss policies to reduce the costs from wildfires, extreme heat, and flooding. He also authored SB 824, which prohibits insurers from dropping homeowners’ coverage for a year if they live within or right next to a fire’s perimeter during a declared state emergency.
Introduced SB 562, which did not pass, but which would have established universal health insurance, paid for by the state.
Wrote the HealthForAll Kids Act, SB 4, which expanded full-scope Medi-Cal to cover all low-income children regardless of immigration status.
California state Assemblymember
2010-2012
Represented District 50, which includes West Hollywood and Santa Monica
After investigative reporting revealed corruption in Bell city government, Lara authored AB 187 that gave the state auditor more power to investigate waste and fraud in cities and counties.
“Californians are enduring unprecedented devastation, dealing with the fallout of a global pandemic, destructive reoccurring wildfires and fighting for the health care they need during difficult times. I want all Californians to know: I’m on your side.”