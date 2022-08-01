Applicant
Insurance commissioner
About CalMatters | Support nonprofit news
Applicant Robert Howell is asking you to hire him for the role of treasurer, which pays $174,843 per year. His resume:
Robert Howell
Business owner
Professional Profile
Robert Howell is the longtime president of a cybersecurity equipment manufacturer in Silicon Valley, and is running for insurance commissioner as a self-described “Reagan Republican.” He narrowly eked out second place in the primary, surpassing Democratic state Assemblymember Marc Levine by one-tenth of a percentage point. Howell will challenge incumbent Commissioner Ricardo Lara in the November election.
Howell says that he’s committed to helping wildfire victims, and says he will fight waste, fraud, and “abusively inflated” insurance premiums. He also says he will not take money from insurance companies.
Howell has run for office twice before. In March 2020, he competed in a primary for a state Senate seat representing District 15, a segment of Silicon Valley that includes San Jose and Cupertino. Howell finished fourth out of seven candidates, and did not advance to the general election. In November 2020, Howell ran for a spot on the board of the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority, but did not win.
Experience
President and chief engineer at Exatron
1974 – present
Board of Directors, Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley
Board member of a nonprofit that hosts monthly speakers and promotes “the principles of American liberty and freedom.”
“Californians deserve real insurance solutions and not more political double-talk.”