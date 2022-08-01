Back

Insurance commissioner

Applicant Robert Howell is asking you to hire him for the role of treasurer, which pays $174,843 per year. His resume:

Robert Howell

Business owner

Professional Profile

Robert Howell is the longtime president of a cybersecurity equipment manufacturer in Silicon Valley, and is running for insurance commissioner as a self-described “Reagan Republican.” He narrowly eked out second place in the primary, surpassing Democratic state Assemblymember Marc Levine by one-tenth of a percentage point. Howell will challenge incumbent Commissioner Ricardo Lara in the November election.

Howell says that he’s committed to helping wildfire victims, and says he will fight waste, fraud, and “abusively inflated” insurance premiums. He also says he will not take money from insurance companies. 

Howell has run for office twice before. In March 2020, he competed in a primary for a state Senate seat representing District 15, a segment of Silicon Valley that includes San Jose and Cupertino. Howell finished fourth out of seven candidates, and did not advance to the general election. In November 2020, Howell ran for a spot on the board of the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority, but did not win. 

Experience

President and chief engineer at Exatron 

1974 – present

Board of Directors, Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley

Board member of a nonprofit that hosts monthly speakers and promotes “the principles of American liberty and freedom.”

References

  • California Republican Party
  • California Republican Assembly
  • Silicon Valley Association of Republican Women

Fun Fact

Howell is an Eagle scout, as are his three brothers.

Contact

Website

“Californians deserve real insurance solutions and not more political double-talk.”

