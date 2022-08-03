Applicant
Lieutenant Governor
Applicant Angela Underwood Jacobs is asking you to hire her for the role of lieutenant governor, which pays $163,917 per year. Her resume:
Angela Underwood Jacobs
Bank manager
Professional Profile
Angela Underwood Jacobs is a major underdog, running against a well-funded incumbent in a state that has not elected a Republican to statewide office since 2006. She hopes that her experience in local government, as a member of the City Council in the Los Angeles County city of Lancaster, and her support for small businesses, during her decades-long career in community banking, will broaden her appeal among the California electorate.
Underwood Jacobs would use the office as a platform to advocate for lowering taxes, getting tough on crime and reducing homelessness, though it offers few opportunities to directly affect those issues.
Experience
Councilmember, City of Lancaster
2015-2019
First Black woman to serve on the Lancaster City Council.
Appointed in 2015, then elected the following year, she resigned four months before the end of her term to focus on an unsuccessful campaign for Congress.
Has also performed other local government roles, including on Lancaster’s Criminal Justice Commission and the Antelope Valley Transit Authority board.
Senior vice president and regional manager, California Bank & Trust
2010-present
Manages business banking throughout Ventura, San Bernardino and northern Los Angeles counties.Previously worked for two decades at Bank of America, where she started as a teller and rose to a consumer market executive.
“America is in pain and she is crying. Can you hear her?” (in testimony during a 2020 congressional hearing on police reform)