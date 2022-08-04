Voter GuideSuperintendent of Public InstructionLance Christensen

Applicant

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Applicant Lance Christensen is asking you to hire him for the role of superintendent of public instruction, which pays $189,841 per year. His resume:

Lance Christensen

EDUCATION POLICY EXECUTIVE

Professional Profile

Christensen, a father of five school-aged children, has been active in local and state politics for nearly two decades. He has been a state budget analyst, a political staffer in the Legislature and a volunteer assistant chairperson of the Facilities, Transportation & Finance Committee at the San Juan Unified School District.

His current full-time work at the California Policy Center focuses on getting parents more active in local government. He helps run virtual training sessions for parents seeking to run for local school boards. He partners with Let Them Breathe, an organization that advocates for parental rights and against COVID mask and vaccine mandates.

Christensen eked his way out of the June primary as a vocal critic of incumbent Tony Thurmond, who he said could have played a more active role in helping local school leaders navigate the pandemic.

Experience

Chief operations officer and vice president of education policy and government relations, California Policy Center

2021-present

Oversees policy for conservative think tank based in Orange County.

Led a push for reopening schools during the pandemic.

Advocates for charter schools at the state Capitol.

Provides resources for public employees seeking to leave their unions.

Chief of staff and senior policy advisor, state Sen. John Moorlach’s office

2015-2020

Advised on all policy, fiscal and legislative issues for the Orange County Republican. 

Supervised all personnel issues in the Capitol and district offices.

Oversaw communications strategy and media relations.

Policy consultant, Senate Republican Caucus

2008-2013

Served as consultant on the Senate Environmental Quality Committee.

Analyzed bills and negotiated amendments related to water and energy.

Assistant finance budget analyst, California Department of Finance

2005-2006

Ensured that juvenile detention centers were getting adequate funding for educational programs.

References

  • California Republican Party
  • Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association
  • Reopen California Schools
  • U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock
  • State Assemblymember Kevin Kiley

Fun Fact

Christensen worked as a student reporter for Channel One News with Anderson Cooper and Lisa Ling.

Contact

“Saying Tony Thurmond played a support-role during the pandemic is very generous. He was a nonentity.”

Incumbent Tony Thurmond, challenger Lance Christensen are heading to a November runoff in race to lead California schools

San Jose Mercury News