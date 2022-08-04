Applicant
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Applicant Lance Christensen is asking you to hire him for the role of superintendent of public instruction, which pays $189,841 per year. His resume:
Lance Christensen
EDUCATION POLICY EXECUTIVE
Professional Profile
Christensen, a father of five school-aged children, has been active in local and state politics for nearly two decades. He has been a state budget analyst, a political staffer in the Legislature and a volunteer assistant chairperson of the Facilities, Transportation & Finance Committee at the San Juan Unified School District.
His current full-time work at the California Policy Center focuses on getting parents more active in local government. He helps run virtual training sessions for parents seeking to run for local school boards. He partners with Let Them Breathe, an organization that advocates for parental rights and against COVID mask and vaccine mandates.
Christensen eked his way out of the June primary as a vocal critic of incumbent Tony Thurmond, who he said could have played a more active role in helping local school leaders navigate the pandemic.
Experience
Chief operations officer and vice president of education policy and government relations, California Policy Center
2021-present
Oversees policy for conservative think tank based in Orange County.
Led a push for reopening schools during the pandemic.
Advocates for charter schools at the state Capitol.
Provides resources for public employees seeking to leave their unions.
Chief of staff and senior policy advisor, state Sen. John Moorlach’s office
2015-2020
Advised on all policy, fiscal and legislative issues for the Orange County Republican.
Supervised all personnel issues in the Capitol and district offices.
Oversaw communications strategy and media relations.
Policy consultant, Senate Republican Caucus
2008-2013
Served as consultant on the Senate Environmental Quality Committee.
Analyzed bills and negotiated amendments related to water and energy.
Assistant finance budget analyst, California Department of Finance
2005-2006
Ensured that juvenile detention centers were getting adequate funding for educational programs.
“Saying Tony Thurmond played a support-role during the pandemic is very generous. He was a nonentity.”