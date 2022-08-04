Applicant
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Applicant Tony Thurmond is asking you to hire him for the role of Superintendent of Public Instruction, which pays $189,841 per year. His resume:
Tony Thurmond
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Professional Profile
In many ways, Tony Thurmond owes his life to public education. In his early childhood, he was raised by his single mother, a teacher from Panama. After his mother passed away when Thurmond was six, he was taken in by his uncle and cousin, both school police officers.
Thurmond started his professional career as a social worker at nonprofits serving youths leaving the foster care and juvenile justice systems. After winning local and state elected offices, Thurmond ran for state superintendent in 2018 against charter school executive Marshall Tuck in a race that became a proxy battle between educator unions and school choice advocates. Billionaires and teachers unions pumped millions into the contest, breaking fundraising records for this office.
Thurmond narrowly defeated Tuck with 51% of the vote, but it’s unclear whether the charter school landscape would look much different today if Tuck had won.
Experience
California State Superintendent of Public Instruction
2018-present
His first term has been defined by his handling of the pandemic, which shut down public schools across the state for nearly two years.
His management style entered the spotlight when a 2021 Politico report detailed accusations of a toxic work environment at the California Department of Education. Months later, another report found that Thurmond had hired a Philadelphia resident to be his chief of equity. The official resigned days after publication.
California State Assembly
2014-2018
First elected in 2014 to represent parts of the Bay Area including Richmond, San Pablo and Berkeley
Authored approved bills that related to childcare, the environment and health care and served as chairperson of the health and human services budget subcommittee.
West Contra Costa Unified School Board
2008-2012
Worked to avoid school closures during the recession by getting funding from city governments.
Richmond City Council
2005-2008
“As a legislator, you’re really just one vote. As superintendent, while it’s not a direct path to moving policy forward, you have a lot of paths to be creative.”