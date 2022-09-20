Voter GuideSupreme CourtJoshua Groban
Applicant

Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court

Applicant Joshua P. Groban is asking you to hire him for the role of associate justice of the California Supreme Court, which pays $274,732 per year. His resume:

Professional Profile

Joshua P. Groban was sworn onto the bench in early 2019, after being confirmed in December 2018. It was his first time working sitting on the other side of the bench. A native of San Diego and a product of San Diego public schools, Groban graduated from Stanford and Harvard Law. He worked at multiple law firms early in his career, where he specialized in civil litigation, focusing on antitrust, internal investigations and intellectual property. He later joined former Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration, advising the governor on more than 600 judicial appointments and on high-profile litigation and policy issues. Brown appointed Groban to the Supreme Court. 

Experience

Associate justice, California Supreme Court

2019–present

Senior advisor to Gov. Jerry Brown

2011–2018

Lecturer, UCLA School of Law

2014–2018

Attorney, Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

2005–2010

Attorney, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

1999–2005

Law clerk to Judge William C. Conner, Southern District of New York

1998–1999

Fun Fact

Groban once served on the Larchmont Charter School board.

Contact

Website

