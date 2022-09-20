Applicant
Applicant Joshua P. Groban is asking you to hire him for the role of associate justice of the California Supreme Court, which pays $274,732 per year. His resume:
Professional Profile
Joshua P. Groban was sworn onto the bench in early 2019, after being confirmed in December 2018. It was his first time working sitting on the other side of the bench. A native of San Diego and a product of San Diego public schools, Groban graduated from Stanford and Harvard Law. He worked at multiple law firms early in his career, where he specialized in civil litigation, focusing on antitrust, internal investigations and intellectual property. He later joined former Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration, advising the governor on more than 600 judicial appointments and on high-profile litigation and policy issues. Brown appointed Groban to the Supreme Court.
Experience
Associate justice, California Supreme Court
2019–present
Senior advisor to Gov. Jerry Brown
2011–2018
Lecturer, UCLA School of Law
2014–2018
Attorney, Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
2005–2010
Attorney, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
1999–2005
Law clerk to Judge William C. Conner, Southern District of New York
1998–1999
