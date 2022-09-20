Applicant
Associate justice of the California Supreme Court
Get a daily digest of California news
Applicant Martin J. Jenkins is asking you to hire him for the role of associate justice of the California Supreme Court, which pays $274,732 per year. His resume:
Martin J. Jenkins
Associate justice of the California Supreme Court
Professional Profile
Martin J. Jenkins was appointed to the Supreme Court by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020. Jenkins is California’s first openly gay high court justice. Jenkins began his legal career as a local prosecutor and went on to work as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice and as a corporate attorney. He has been put on the bench by both Democrats and Republicans: President Bill Clinton made him a federal district judge, and Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed him to a state appeals court. A San Francisco native, Jenkins grew up cleaning office buildings and churches with his father. Jenkins graduated from Santa Clara University and the University of San Francisco Law School.
Experience
Associate justice, California Supreme Court
2020–present
Associate justice, California Court of Appeal
2008–2019
Judge, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California
1997–2008
Judge, Alameda County Superior Court
1992–1997
Judge, Oakland, Piedmont, Emeryville Municipal Court
1989–1992
Litigation associate, Pacific Bell
1986–1989
Trial attorney, U. S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division
1983–1986
Prosecutor, Alameda County District Attorney’s Office
1981–1983
CalMatters is nonpartisan and nonprofit.
We are dedicated to keeping Californians informed on critical state news. We can’t do that without support from people like you.