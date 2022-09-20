Voter GuideSupreme CourtMartin J Jenkins
English
Español

Applicant

Associate justice of the California Supreme Court

Get a daily digest of California news

Applicant Martin J. Jenkins is asking you to hire him for the role of associate justice of the California Supreme Court, which pays $274,732 per year. His resume:

Martin J. Jenkins

Associate justice of the California Supreme Court

Professional Profile

Martin J. Jenkins was appointed to the Supreme Court by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020. Jenkins is California’s first openly gay high court justice. Jenkins began his legal career as a local prosecutor and went on to work as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice and as a corporate attorney. He has been put on the bench by both Democrats and Republicans: President Bill Clinton made him a federal district judge, and Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed him to a state appeals court. A San Francisco native, Jenkins grew up cleaning office buildings and churches with his father. Jenkins graduated from Santa Clara University and the University of San Francisco Law School. 

Experience

Associate justice, California Supreme Court

2020–present

Associate justice, California Court of Appeal

2008–2019

Judge, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California

1997–2008

Judge, Alameda County Superior Court

1992–1997

Judge, Oakland, Piedmont, Emeryville Municipal Court

1989–1992

Litigation associate, Pacific Bell

1986–1989

Trial attorney, U. S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division

1983–1986

Prosecutor, Alameda County District Attorney’s Office

1981–1983

Fun Fact

Jenkins is a former professional football player. He was a rookie cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks in 1977.

Contact

Website

CalMatters is nonpartisan and nonprofit.

We are dedicated to keeping Californians informed on critical state news. We can’t do that without support from people like you.

Donate Now