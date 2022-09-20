Applicant
Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court
Applicant Patricia Guerrero is asking you to hire her for the role of chief justice of the California Supreme Court, which pays $288,100 per year. Her resume:
Patricia Guerrero
Associate justice of the California Supreme Court
Professional Profile
Patricia Guererro, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to the Supreme Court earlier this year, is a daughter of immigrants and the first Latina on California’s high court. Now, she’s asking voters to add the first Latina chief justice to her long list of accomplishments. A native of the Imperial Valley, Guerrero worked to help pay her way through the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford Law School. She was a federal prosecutor and a partner at Latham & Watkins LLP, before serving four years as a local court judge in San Diego County. In 2017, then-Gov. Jerry Brown appointed her to a state appeals court.
Guererro’s time on the bench is not marked with any sweeping opinions or rulings, according to a recent analysis by the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Experience
Associate justice, California Supreme Court
March 2022-present
Associate justice, California Court of Appeal
2017-2022
Judge, San Diego Superior Court
2013–2017
Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP
2006–2013
Latham & Watkins
2003–2006, 1997–2002
Assistant U.S. attorney, Southern District of California
2002–2003
