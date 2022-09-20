Voter GuideSupreme CourtPatricia Guerrero
Applicant

Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court

Applicant Patricia Guerrero is asking you to hire her for the role of chief justice of the California Supreme Court, which pays $288,100 per year. Her resume:

Patricia Guerrero

Associate justice of the California Supreme Court

Professional Profile

Patricia Guererro, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to the Supreme Court earlier this year, is a daughter of immigrants and the first Latina on California’s high court. Now, she’s asking voters to add the first Latina chief justice to her long list of accomplishments. A native of the Imperial Valley, Guerrero worked to help pay her way through the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford Law School. She was a federal prosecutor and a partner at Latham & Watkins LLP, before serving four years as a local court judge in San Diego County. In 2017, then-Gov. Jerry Brown appointed her to a state appeals court.

Guererro’s time on the bench is not marked with any sweeping opinions or rulings, according to a recent analysis by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Experience

Associate justice, California Supreme Court

March 2022-present

Associate justice, California Court of Appeal

2017-2022

Judge, San Diego Superior Court

2013–2017

Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP

2006–2013

Latham & Watkins

2003–2006, 1997–2002

Assistant U.S. attorney, Southern District of California

2002–2003

Fun Fact

Guerrero once was so dedicated to her job that she finished a criminal hearing brief while in labor and en route to the hospital.

Contact

Website

