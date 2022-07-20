Applicant
Fiona Ma
Her resume:
State treasurer
Professional Profile
Fiona Ma has served as California’s treasurer since 2018 — the first woman of color in the role. She’s also voiced interest in running for governor.
During her tenure, she led the sale of $20 billion in state debt, which financed many building projects that created thousands of construction jobs and saved taxpayers $1.8 billion. Ma has been outspoken in her support for increasing diversity on corporate boards, constructing high-speed rail to Las Vegas and divesting from fossil fuels.
But her time as treasurer hasn’t been without controversy. A former employee has accused Ma of sexual harassment and wrongful termination for declining her advances. In a May interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune editorial board, Ma said it was a “frivolous” lawsuit by a former disgruntled employee. The employee also alleges that Ma accepted “improper gifts” from Sacramento-area businessmen. Ma has denied the allegations.
In 2020, Ma’s office narrowly avoided losing nearly $457 million in state funds after a deal for N95 masks early in the COVID pandemic turned out to be fraudulent. It was only after two banks flagged the transaction that it was canceled.
Ma also came under scrutiny for supporting 2021 legislation that would help Santa Ana police union President Gerry Serrano count his union salary toward his pension and boost his retirement benefits. The union contributed to Ma’s reelection campaign. Serrano had previously been criticized by Santa Ana officials for seeking improper use of public money.
Despite the controversies, Ma has the state Democratic Party’s support and is widely expected to win.
Prior to her current role, Ma was a member of the state Board of Equalization, where she pushed for online retailers to collect sales taxes from third-party sellers to help brick-and-mortar retailers compete — which increased state revenues by between $431 million and $1.8 billion a year. She also advocated for taxing e-cigarettes and led efforts to regulate the cannabis industry.
Ma first got involved in public service in 1994, when she was elected president of the Asian Business Association, advocating at San Francisco City Hall and the state Capitol on behalf of minority business owners. She also served as a delegate to the White House Conference on Small Business. In 1995, she was appointed to the Assessment Appeals Board by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. She won election to the board in 2002 and then to the state Assembly in 2006.
Experience
California state treasurer
2018-present
As treasurer, Ma oversees the state’s Pooled Money Investment Account, investing money on behalf of the state and local jurisdictions; serves on many boards and commissions, including the state’s two largest public pension funds (the California Public Employees’ Retirement System and California State Teachers’ Retirement System); and assesses the financial needs of the state’s public works projects.
Member, California Board of Equalization
2014-2018
Represented nearly 10 million people across 23 counties.
As chairperson, ordered three external audits of the board, which led to reforms addressing nepotism and restructuring to increase the board’s efficiency.
In addition to implementing e-cigarette and online sales taxes, advocated for tax relief to businesses that suffer losses from a natural disaster
Member, state Assembly
2006-2012
Served as speaker pro tempore from 2010 to 2012.
As an Assemblymember, she authored 60 bills that were signed into law, including legislation to ban toxic chemicals in baby products; to strengthen protections for victims of domestic violence, consumers and working families; and one to help prevent the spread of Hepatitis B.
Member, San Francisco Board of Supervisors
2002-2006
Championed a campaign to end human trafficking in massage parlors and to close prostitution rings.
Led an effort to create a program to empower small businesses and those owned by women and people of color to participate in public works projects.
Certified public accountant
1992-present
Accountant, Ernst & Whinney
1989-1993
Worked in the real estate tax group for what is now Ernst & Young, one of the “big four” accounting firms.
“One of the main lessons I learned is that if you don’t like the ceiling you’re working under, build your own house.”