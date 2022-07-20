Applicant
Jack Guerrero
Applicant Jack Guerrero is asking you to hire him for the role of treasurer, which pays $174,843 per year. His resume:
City councilmember
Despite a failed bid for treasurer in 2018, as well as for state Assembly in 2012 and state Senate in a special election in 2019, Jack Guerrero is gunning again to unseat incumbent Fiona Ma as treasurer.
If he succeeds, Guerrero pledges to fix what he calls mismanagement — including of the state’s unfunded pension liability — and safeguard state assets. His platform includes lower taxes and smaller government.
Prior to his political career, Guerrero worked with Fortune 500 companies as an auditor, consultant, and mergers and acquisitions advisor. He has been a certified public accountant since 2002.
Guerrero says he was motivated to get involved in local government after a corruption scandal rocked his hometown of Cudahy, in southeastern Los Angeles County. Guerrero ran for City Council in 2013 and has held a seat since then, serving as mayor from April 2013 through April 2014.
Guerrero describes his views as conservative, and doesn’t shy away from his support for former President Trump, or his opposition to abortion.
Experience
Councilmember, City of Cudahy
2013-present
Mayor
2013-2014
Guerrero requested a financial review by the state Controller following the corruption scandal, which showed “serious and pervasive” accounting problems and a high potential for fraud, waste and abuse.
He also held public hearings on the quality of education in local public schools in response to a campaign by parents seeking reform.
Executive vice president, Luxeyard, Inc.
2012-2013
Managed private funding rounds, advised on mergers and acquisitions and helped companies register to be listed on national stock exchanges.
Investment banker, William & Henry Associates
2010-2012
Advised companies on mergers and acquisitions.
Transaction advisor, Ernst & Young
2007-2010
Participated in mergers and acquisition transactions, valued between $100 million to $1 billion, across finance, information technology, manufacturing and retail sectors.
Corporate development manager, American Express
2004-2007
Oversaw corporate divestments, acquisitions and joint ventures.
Audit and assurance practice – Financial Services, KPMG U.S.
1997-2002
Technical accounting advisor
“I am conservative, constitutionalist, supporter of religious liberty, 100% pro-life and 100% common sense.”